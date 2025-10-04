Cork Airport partners with MTU Access Service to launch free Higher Education Skills Certificate for the community

4 October 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Airport is proud to announce a new collaboration with Munster Technological University (MTU) Access Service to deliver a free, in-person single subject certificate, ‘Starting Strong: Essential Skills for Higher Education,’ commencing this month.

This 5-credit certificate is designed to support adult learners and students from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds in gaining the core academic, digital, and personal development skills required to succeed in higher education. It will be delivered using a universally designed, trauma-sensitive approach, in collaboration with the MTU Faculty of Health and Social Sciences. MTU postgraduate students and academic staff will facilitate the initiative, with coordination provided by the Access Service team.

Generously supported by Cork Airport’s Community Fund, this initiative will allow participants to undertake the certificate free of charge, with educational supplies provided for all learners.

Over the duration of a 12-week semester, participants will engage in weekly lectures focused on:

Navigating higher education

Academic reading and critical thinking

Academic writing and assignment preparation

Digital literacy and understanding misinformation

Students will also gain practical skills such as using library databases, understanding academic texts, evaluating information sources, and producing professional CV’s and cover letters. Upon successful completion, learners will receive a Level 6 Single Subject Certificate worth 5 ECTS credits.

“This certificate is primarily about expanding access and creating opportunities for learners who may not have traditionally seen themselves in higher education. With the generous support of the Cork Airport Community Fund, we are proud to offer a practical, inclusive and accessible option to support learners to grow in confidence and unlock new educational possibilities. “- Laura Coleman, Access Officer (acting), MTU

“Cork Airport is committed to investing in the communities we serve through our Community Fund. We are delighted to support MTU’s “Starting Strong” certificate, which will provide essential educational opportunities for individuals eager to grow and succeed. This is one of a number of important initiatives in the arts, culture, community and education space, supported by Cork Airport this year and we commend MTU for delivering this initiative. “– Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport

This initiative reflects MTU’s commitment to inclusion, equity of access, and educational empowerment, and exemplifies how community partnerships can create meaningful change.

About MTU Access Service

The MTU Cork Campus Access Service is committed to widening participation, increasing access and supporting positive educational outcomes for underrepresented groups. The service aims to ensure widened enrolment in MTU from under-represented groups and aims to lead the way in high quality, professional and responsive access provision. This is achieved through a strong commitment to education and social inclusion principles and by working in partnership with all key stakeholders.

About Cork Airport Community Fund

The Cork Airport Community Fund 2025 is supporting worthy local organisations, clubs and festivals, who promote arts, culture, education, tourism and sports. Other partnerships in 2025 planned or undertaken include: