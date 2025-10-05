State purchases land at Inchydoney, near Clonakilty, West Cork

5 October 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan TD recently announced the purchase of 98.5 acres of land at White’s Marsh, in Inchydoney Co. Cork. The site, which is also known as the Island Stand Intake, has been purchased for its high nature value for the protection of wetlands, grasslands and bird habitats. The site will be managed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

White’s Marsh is based within the Clonakilty Bay Special Area of Conservation for wildlife conservation (SAC) and Clonakilty Bay Special Protection Area (SPA) for the protection of birds. The acquisition of the site offers the opportunity to create an ecological connection between both designated areas and ultimately strengthen how they protect their unique wildlife and habitats into the future.

Announcing the purchase, O’Sullivan said:

“White’s Marsh is biodiversity rich, historically significant, and deeply rooted in the culture and identity of Clonakilty. By securing this important place for nature and biodiversity, we are protecting its wetlands, grasslands, and bird habitats. This purchase today will further strengthen the existing Special Protection Area and Special Area of Conservation in Clonakilty, and safeguard it for future generations, as well as making a valuable contribution to the wider area as a sustainable visitor destination.”

The habitat within White’s Marsh includes grassland, a lagoon and a small forestry plantation. The lagoon is an important bird foraging and roosting site within the SPA and is used by important birds including the Black-tailed Godwit, Curlew, Lapwing and other wintering water birds.

The Junior Minister continued:

“There is so much potential for this site, in particular to restore the valuable grasslands and wetlands habitats, and manage them for nature. It also presents opportunities for education and awareness raising about the importance of these protected habitats.”

Restoration of land within White’s Marsh to semi-natural habitats will enhance the habitat available for foraging and roosting wintering waterbirds in the area. It will involve expanding the area of terrestrial wetlands and creating habitats which are absent from the site at present, including freshwater pools and brackish scrapes. The site is adjacent to Clogheen Marsh, owned by NPWS and which was recently restored as a semi natural habitat to increase its biodiversity.

NPWS will conduct further monitoring of the site with a view to enhancing the habitat for nature.

History

Island Strand Intake was formally part of the Clonakilty estuary, however in the mid-1800s a series of causeways and seawalls were constructed to separate Island Strand Intake from the estuary as part of a land reclamation project. During this period, a network of drains were installed which still exist today and ultimately drain into the estuary through a flap valve system. The nearby Clogheen Marsh, now owned by the National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS), was subject to the same land reclamation works and has now been allowed to revert to semi-natural vegetation and is now considered an important area in terms of biodiversity.

White’s Marsh, also known as the Island Stand Intake has been purchased by the State for its high nature value (Credit, Richard Mills)