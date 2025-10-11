Uisce Éireann to reduce leakage and revive Millstreet’s water supply

11 October 2025

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

Residents of Millstreet in north Cork will soon benefit from a more secure and reliable water supply with Uisce Éireann set to begin works next week to reduce high levels of leakage in the area.

The works will take place along along R583 Minehill Millstreet, Sandpit, Dromahoe, and L1120 Rathcoole, County Cork and involve the replacement of over five kilometres of aged water mains prone to bursts as part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Jack Cronin, Programme Manager with Uisce Éireann, is looking forward to getting this important project underway for the community.

“Replacing these old and damaged pipes will significantly lower the instances of bursts and outages on the network, eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean water lost into the ground. The works will also improve the operation of the network by reducing the need for frequent repairs to aged watermains, resulting in a positive impact on leakage and the daily lives of residents. We would like to thank the local community for their support and patience in advance as we carry out these essential works”

To safely and efficiently deliver the project, traffic management will be in place in the form of flagmen and traffic lights. Local and emergency access will always be maintained.

Ward and Burke Construction Ltd is carrying out the works on behalf of Uisce Éireann with the project expected to be complete in December 2025.

This project is being delivered as part of Uisce Éireann’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which continues to deliver significant benefits to communities across Ireland, including improved water quality, provision of a more resilient and sustainable water supply for customers, and considerable water savings.

For more information on the Leakage Reduction Programme please visit www.water.ie/reducingleaks. Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Uisce Éireann at 1800 278 278 or online at Report a Leak. Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at the text alerts service.