Minister McEntee Officially Opens New Dromahane National School Building

10 October 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Minister for Education and Youth, Helen McEntee TD has opened Dromahane National School’s new building

The Minister said the opening represents the culmination of years of education, collaboration, and commitment from the entire school community. “This is not just the opening of a new building, but the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of children, families, and educators who will shape its story. Dromahane National School has evolved greatly since its first opening in 1996. It was, and remains, an integral part of a vibrant community. It has a strong tradition of nurturing the holistic development of all pupils.

Minister McEntee added “The journey to this day has been filled with challenges and triumphs. From the initial planning stages to the construction phase and now the official opening, the school community’s unwavering commitment has ensured a nurturing and inspiring environment for pupils. I am deeply appreciative of the huge amount of work and effort that took place over the past number of years. This work helped create a school building that meets 21st-century educational needs. Its design and learning spaces will support learning for current and future students. It is my great honour to officially open Dromahane National School. May it be a place of joy, learning, friendship and endless possibility.”

The new building reflects the continued investment by the department in building projects. Since 2020, the Department of Education and Youth has invested over €730m supporting the completion of 170 school building projects with a further 48 currently in construction, in Cork.

Across the country, the Department has invested more than €6 billion in school building projects since 2020. This includes the completion of over 1,400 projects and over 400 school building projects currently underway, involving 40 new school buildings.

Cork North West Fine Gael TD John Paul O’Shea said “This is a wonderful day for Dromahane and the wider community. The new school is a testament to what can be achieved when parents, staff, and the Department of Education work together. It will give our children the very best start in life in a modern, supportive environment that reflects the ambition of this community.”

Local Fine Gael Councillor Tony O’Shea added “Education has always been at the heart of Dromahane, and today’s opening is a proud milestone. This new building will not only serve today’s pupils but generations to come. It represents a bright future, built on strong local spirit, hard work and dedication.”

The Minister also extended her sincere thanks to School Principal Denis Murray, Deputy Principal Norma Ryan and Denny Kelly, Chairperson of the Board of Management, for the opportunity to be in attendance at Dromahane National School for the opening.