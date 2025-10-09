REALITY TV: Carrigaline School in New Virgin Media Documentary Series

9 October 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Carrigaline Community School will open its doors to the nation when a groundbreaking four-part documentary series premieres on Virgin Media One next week. A Rebel Education: Inside Carrigaline Community School offers an unprecedented look at modern Irish secondary school life, filmed over an entire academic year and told through the eyes of the students themselves.

The series launches on Sunday, 12 October 2025 at 8 pm on Virgin Media One, with episodes also available to stream on Virgin Media Play.

Produced by Tyrone Productions, the documentary follows Principal Paul Burke and his teaching team as they guide students through the highs and lows of secondary school. The series features science teacher Tadhg O’Donovan, who has gained recognition on social media for his engaging educational content.

According to Virgin Media Television, the series is driven by a powerful “no student gets left behind” ethos. It aims to show what school life genuinely looks like for young people in 2025, capturing the challenges, triumphs and everyday moments that shape their formative years.

The production crew was granted rare access to classrooms, corridors and staff rooms at the Carrigaline school, which has been at the heart of its community since 1981. This fly-on-the-wall approach allows viewers to witness authentic moments: from nervous first-year students settling in to exam preparations, teacher-student mentorship and the personal growth that unfolds throughout a school year.

Principal Paul Burke acknowledged the partnership in the school’s newsletter, expressing gratitude to Tyrone Productions for their work in capturing school life during the 2024-2025 academic year.

The documentary explores the vital relationships between pupils and teachers that shape young futures. From classroom interactions to life-changing events, the series promises to immerse audiences in the real stories of teenagers navigating a rapidly changing world.

Set against the backdrop of Cork's vibrant community, A Rebel Education is told with genuine Corkonian warmth and humour. The series title cleverly references both County Cork's Rebel heritage and the spirited nature of teenage life and learning.

The show forms part of Virgin Media’s Autumn 2025 lineup of original Irish documentaries designed to reflect contemporary life and spark conversation. For Carrigaline Community School, it represents a unique moment in the spotlight, as one local report noted, with the school taking centre stage on national television.

A promotional trailer for the series is now available on YouTube, offering a glimpse of the classroom dynamics and student experiences that will unfold across the four episodes.

Whether you’re an educator, parent, past pupil or simply interested in modern Irish life, the series offers a chance to step back into the school corridors and see today’s Ireland through the eyes of its students and teachers.