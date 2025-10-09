How Cork Is Going All-In on Digital Experiences

9 October 2025

By Roger Kennedy

Entertainment

Once the butter capital of the world (and culinary capital of Ireland), famous for its fresh seafood and English market, Cork city has come a long way. It has begun positioning itself as a significant digital hub, embracing a new wave of online entertainment, commerce, and overall accessibility and convenience. Even more, there is now an emphasis on exploring online fun experiences, with the city introducing innovative ways to enjoy online leisure while still driving the digital transformation of local businesses.

One means of online enjoyment lies in Ireland’s rapidly growing iGaming market, with more locals engaging with these online gambling platforms. A report from April 2025 showed just how well this sector was performing, with the iGaming market estimated to reach €2.5 billion in 2025 and €2.8 billion by 2029. This is a direct result of Ireland’s regulatory changes surrounding gambling, alongside the push for convenience and accessibility, which has made it one of the country’s largest sectors. Of course, this begs the question of what the appeal of these iGaming platforms is, and the answer can be found when you check on Cardplayer.

According to Andjelija Blagojevic, online casinos in Ireland offer players bonus cash, free spins, and loyalty rewards that give them more ways to play. Additionally, it is easy to deposit and withdraw in Euros, making for quick, hassle-free cashouts without conversion fees. When looking at the wider national economy, the revenue stream brought in by the gambling sector greatly contributes to the country’s overall financial health. This is, besides the impressive digital infrastructure, being strengthened by the emergence of these innovative iGaming platforms.

Beyond emerging online casinos (and iGaming operators), several Cork-based tech firms are actively contributing to this digital transformation. Not only are there a significant number of multinational tech companies, but also an ecosystem of local start-ups, all driving innovation and employment. These firms are the key contributors to the rise of digital fun in Cork, with many offering online leisure activities, such as gaming, movie/music streaming, and other online hobbies.

Naturally, the rise of these services provides benefits outside of just having fun, such as giving Cork locals an opportunity to grow professionally. The same can be said about local Cork businesses that are adapting modernised ways of operations and marketing. Traditional businesses such as restaurants, retailers, and hospitality companies have all begun adopting new point-of-sales (POS) systems and creating e-commerce platforms. Although some may not see it as a form of digital fun, many enjoy online shopping (or window shopping), and the emergence of platforms like this for local stores is an added convenience.

Of course, none of these innovations would be possible without the vital talent pipelines that are UCC (University College Cork) and MTU (Munster Technological University). With a rising demand for skill sets in coding, data science, and software engineering, these schools are setting up the next generation of Cork’s digital workforce. Even more, it is developing a talent pool with new ideas and an eye for innovation, giving back to the community by contributing to the development of Cork’s digital infrastructure.

Another digital transformation linked to this new trend of online leisure lies in how clubs such as Cork GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) are engaging with spectators and fans. The goal is for this to be done on a global scale, but as it stands, the goal of building an online community is well within their grasp. In addition to making it easier for fans to purchase tickets online, there is also the added excitement of ongoing social media challenges. In doing so, target audiences can directly interact with these clubs while also standing a chance to win great prizes or interact with their favourite sportsman or clubs.

Even more, there is the bonus of being able to stream matches online, which is an element that can help fans immerse themselves no matter where they are. One great example of how these online leisure activities are further developing can be seen in Cork’s arts, culture and other virtual experiences. Now, you no longer need to travel to a particular location should you want to see some of Cork’s tourist attractions or museums. Famous landmarks, digital art exhibitions by local artists, local music performances, and even festivals are all available online for locals and tourists to enjoy. Communities have even put together apps that have helped locals find out about upcoming events and collaborate to host community gatherings.

Overall, Cork still has a long way to go before it can be considered a leader in tech innovations, but it is not too soon to dub it a digital hub. Active efforts are being made by locals, communities, and the government to drive efficiency, accessibility, and convenience across the board. The fact that multiple digital fun experiences have taken off in the Rebel County is a testament to its rapid evolution and sets high expectations for the development of an exciting online ecosystem.