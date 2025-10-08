New Mercedes dealer in Cork

8 October 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Newmarket Motors Appointed Main Dealer for Mercedes-Benz Light Commercial Vehicles Division

North County Cork based Newmarket Motors has been appointed as a main dealer for Mercedes-Benz Light Commercial Vehicles division.

This appointment adds one of the world’s most respected vehicle brands to Newmarket Motors’ line up, further strengthening the dealership’s long-standing reputation for quality, professionalism, and customer service.

Newmarket Motors Principal, Annette Browne, said: “Becoming a representative of Mercedes-Benz is a real honour for our team at Newmarket Motors. It reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence and brings a fantastic new option to our commercial customers, from tradesmen and family businesses, to larger fleet operators.”

For nearly 50 years, Newmarket Motors has served customers across Cork, Kerry, and Limerick. This new partnership with Mercedes-Benz continues that tradition, ensuring businesses and organisations in the region will have access to outstanding light commercial vehicles, backed by trusted local support.

Announcing Newmarket Motors appointment, Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicles sales manager, Fergus Conheady said: “We recognise the excellent reputation that Newmarket Motors has within its region and beyond and are delighted to welcome them into our nationwide network of dealers. We look forward to working closely with Annette and her team”.

The award-winning Mercedes-Benz light commercial range, which includes the Sprinter, Vito and Citan, is recognised globally for its reliability, strength and versatility. Offering generous load capacity, advanced safety features, EV options and long-lasting durability, these vehicles are designed to help businesses work more efficiently and cost effectively.

To learn more about Newmarket Motor’s latest offerings, please visit newmarketmotors.ie. To learn more about Mercedes Benz light commercial range please visit www.mercedes-benz.ie/vans