Dairygold Co-Op Superstores Renews Sponsorship of Celebrated Cork Racecourse Event

12 October 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Dairygold, a leading Irish farmer owned Co-Operative, with Dairy, Nutritionals and Agri Businesses, continues its support of key community events with the sponsorship of this Munster racing event, by its Retail Business Co-Op Superstores.

Co-Op Superstores has confirmed its continued title sponsorship of the Co-Op Superstores Raceday at Cork Racecourse Mallow, taking place on Sunday, 12th October. Now in its eighth consecutive year, the sponsorship reflects Dairygold’s ongoing commitment to supporting local communities across Munster.

A highlight of Munster’s racing calendar, the Co-Op Superstores Raceday promises top-class racing and a great day out.

Eoghan O’Grady, General Manager at Cork Racecourse Mallow said: “We are thrilled to welcome back Dairygold’s Co-Op Superstores for their eight year of sponsorship at Cork Racecourse Mallow. Their continued support of this season’s National Hunt opener means a lot to everyone involved. We’re excited to welcome racegoers to a great day’s racing on Sunday 12th October.”

Jerry Riordan, Retail Operations Manager at Co-Op Superstores said: “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Cork Racecourse as proud sponsors of the Co-Op Superstores Raceday. This collaboration is a natural reflection of our deep-rooted connection with local communities across Munster. The Raceday is a highlight in our calendar, bringing together our Members, Customers, and Employees for a day of excitement and celebration. We wish the team at Cork Racecourse every success for what promises to be another memorable day of racing.”

The feature race of the day is the Co-Op Superstores Handicap Chase. The event is part of a seven-race jumps card, with the first race starting at 13:10, and the final race due off at 17:10.

This year Dairygold and Pegus will be supporting the Best Turned Out prize for races on the day with a selection of Pegus and Co-Op Superstores prizes. We’re very much looking forward to another successful event again this year.

Tickets for racing start at just €20 for adults, or €15 for a Student/OAP, while Children Under 14 are free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets can be purchased online in advance at www.corkracecourse.ie or upon arrival at the racecourse. There is a free shuttle bus service running from Mallow Town and Train Station, times published on www.corkracecourse.ie . We look forward to seeing you all for an exhilarating day of racing.

Co-Op Superstores have 26 stores across Munster along with its online store stocking an extensive range of Farm, Home & garden supplies and fuel. You will also find an extensive range of Pegus Horse Feed in store, the wide range caters for the foal, preweaning, right through to the mature performance horse.