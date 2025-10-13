Halloween for Children at Fota House

13 October 2025
By Mary Bermimgham
mary@TheCork.ie
Where: Fota House, Arboretum & Gardens, Fota Island, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, Ireland, T45 Y642
When: Sunday 26th – Thursday 30th October from 11:00-16:00!
This Halloween, join Fota House and Gardens for some Halloween fun and explore the Creepy
Crawl Trail! This self-guided tour around the Arboretum and Victorian Working Garden at Fota
House includes live performers who will tell a spooktacular tale about characters from the
Haunted Fota Circus and a misbehaving witch for those brave enough to go. This experience
lasts about 40 minutes and is appropriate for children aged between 0-12. Walking through the
gardens, five talented actors will tell a spooky interactive Halloween tale at different stops on the
trail. The children will learn some simple dance moves, be captivated by excellent theatrical
storytelling, and get a tour of the incredible Fota House gardens.
Costumes are encouraged on this daylight adventure, and the café will be open for spookalicious
treats after your crawl through the Gardens.
Fota House Arboretum & Gardens is managed and cared for by the Irish Heritage Trust – a non-
profit organisation which conserves the house and makes it available for the enjoyment of all.
The Irish Heritage Trust works in close partnership with the Office of Public Works, Fáilte
Ireland, and other organisations as well as corporate partners. By enjoying the trail, visitors are
contributing to the ongoing restoration, conservation, and care of Fota House, Arboretum &
Gardens.
October weather can be chilly and unpredictable, so dress in layers and wear comfortable shoes
for walking. While costumes are encouraged, make sure they’re warm enough for the outdoor
setting. If it’s been raining, outdoors suits and wellies are highly recommended.
The Halloween Creepy Crawl is a popular event and sells out fast, especially on weekends. Be
sure to book your tickets in advance to secure your preferred date and time. Keep an eye on the
Fota House and Gardens Facebook and Instagram pages for any updates. You can book the
Creepy Crawl trail for your little ones from 11:00 through 16:00 daily on Sunday October 26th
Monday October 27th, Tuesday October 28th, Wednesday October 29th, and Thursday October
30th. Tickets are 10 euro per child and children under 2 and adults go free. For full details and
bookings, go to https://bookings.fotahouse.com/Home