Halloween for Children at Fota House

13 October 2025

By Mary Bermimgham

mary@TheCork.ie

Where: Fota House, Arboretum & Gardens, Fota Island, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, Ireland, T45 Y642

When: Sunday 26th – Thursday 30th October from 11:00-16:00!

This Halloween, join Fota House and Gardens for some Halloween fun and explore the Creepy

Crawl Trail! This self-guided tour around the Arboretum and Victorian Working Garden at Fota

House includes live performers who will tell a spooktacular tale about characters from the

Haunted Fota Circus and a misbehaving witch for those brave enough to go. This experience

lasts about 40 minutes and is appropriate for children aged between 0-12. Walking through the

gardens, five talented actors will tell a spooky interactive Halloween tale at different stops on the

trail. The children will learn some simple dance moves, be captivated by excellent theatrical

storytelling, and get a tour of the incredible Fota House gardens.

Costumes are encouraged on this daylight adventure, and the café will be open for spookalicious

treats after your crawl through the Gardens.

Fota House Arboretum & Gardens is managed and cared for by the Irish Heritage Trust – a non-

profit organisation which conserves the house and makes it available for the enjoyment of all.

The Irish Heritage Trust works in close partnership with the Office of Public Works, Fáilte

Ireland, and other organisations as well as corporate partners. By enjoying the trail, visitors are

contributing to the ongoing restoration, conservation, and care of Fota House, Arboretum &

Gardens.

October weather can be chilly and unpredictable, so dress in layers and wear comfortable shoes

for walking. While costumes are encouraged, make sure they’re warm enough for the outdoor

setting. If it’s been raining, outdoors suits and wellies are highly recommended.

The Halloween Creepy Crawl is a popular event and sells out fast, especially on weekends. Be

sure to book your tickets in advance to secure your preferred date and time. Keep an eye on the

Fota House and Gardens Facebook and Instagram pages for any updates. You can book the

Creepy Crawl trail for your little ones from 11:00 through 16:00 daily on Sunday October 26th

Monday October 27th, Tuesday October 28th, Wednesday October 29th, and Thursday October

30th. Tickets are 10 euro per child and children under 2 and adults go free. For full details and

bookings, go to https://bookings.fotahouse.com/Home