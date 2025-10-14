14 October 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Paddy Hanna announces Irish tour, including West Cork

Praise for OYLEGATE

“silky-smooth alt.pop/rock”

The Irish Times

“No matter what he does, there’s always a sense of playfulness and joy in Paddy’s music”

Hot Press (8/10)

“…a tremendously expansive synth-driven record…”

– Zara Hedderman, The Bad Arts



Praise for Paddy Hanna

“Wickedly smart” — NME

“A wonderfully idiosyncratic musician, crafting songs that could have something classicist and occasionally straight-up Old World to them, but filtering them through a modern disposition” — Stereogum

“Beautifully crafted, thoughtful work” — The Irish Times

Building on his standout performance at Electric Picnic, cult musician Paddy Hanna has announced four unmissable Irish shows for the Autumn-Winter season.

Oct 30th – Connollys of Leap, Cork – Tickets HERE

Nov 14th – Roisin Dubh, Galway – Tickets HERE

Dec 4th – Bello Bar, Dublin -Tickets HERE

Dec 5th – Dolans, Limerick – Tickets HERE

With a reputation as a theatrical live performer with a commanding voice and irresistible charisma, Hanna has curated a dazzling display of light, music and theatre, with a touch of the extraterrestrial to bring the audience into a celestial new dimension. Featuring some of Ireland’s most innovative musicians and artistic talents, the highly anticipated shows arrive after a year of widespread acclaim and national attention for Hanna, who released album OYLEGATE (Hot Press, The Irish Times, RTÉ Radio One, Nialler9, GoldenPlec) in April.

OYLEGATE marked yet another creative leap Hanna, an artist who refuses to be boxed in. “One advantage of being an ‘artist’s artist’ is that you never have to worry about being creatively different between albums. There’s real freedom in doing whatever you want and not being judged for it. And even if you are judged, who gives a shit?”

Despite its moments of cold introspection, OYLEGATE is sonically rich and enveloping—an effect captured in a single request to producer Daniel Fox: “sweet, sweet caramel.” Hanna wanted the music to feel like satin lining the listener’s ears, wrapping them in warmth even when the themes tilt towards darkness.

A spirit of fearless exploration – finding joy in the unknown, the absurd, and the deeply personal – lies at the core of OYLEGATE, and shapes the ethos behind the upcoming performances. An odyssey of tenderness and turbulence, each show will offer the sound of an artist embracing life’s messiest, most beautiful contradictions – inviting you to do the same.

Experience Hanna in full creative flight, closing out a landmark 2025 with a bold, genre-defying spectacle.