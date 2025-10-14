Enable Ireland’s Annual Lavanagh Ladies Lunch

14 October 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Almost 400 women will attend Enable Ireland’s ‘Lavanagh Ladies Lunch’ which celebrates its 28th anniversary this year on Wednesday the 12th of November in Maryborough Hotel, Cork. The annual event raises vital funds for Enable Ireland’s disability services for children and adults in Cork with a particular focus this year on the development of a new hub for Adult Services in Midleton, Co Cork.

The event is organised by Enable Ireland’s Lead Volunteer, stalwart Anne Hegarty. Speaking about the event’s recipe for success, she said: “There are lots of special ingredients that go into making this event a truly special one. Many people have attended since its first year and have a huge sense of loyalty to Enable Ireland. We are honoured that so many take the time to join us for what they consider ‘the annual reunion’ hence it’s often a late one! I am delighted that this lunch can play a part in helping to raise funds for vital disability services. So many businesses have been extremely generous, with great sponsors and some amazing prizes being donated for our raffle on the day.”

One of the families benefiting from services at Enable Ireland are the De Barra Family. Mum of six-year-old twins, Sylvia De Barra says “Gabriella attends different services at Enable’s children’s centre in Curraheen including occupational therapy, speech and language therapy and physiotherapy. Dawid accesses hydrotherapy and a school readiness programme. My husband, Brian, and I are very grateful for these supports.”

Every year the charity invites one keynote speaker who they know will resonate with the diverse demographic in the room. This year’s guest speaker is Peigin Crowley, local Cork woman and founder of local award-winning company, GROUND Wellbeing.

As well as a significant donation from Mr Pat Hegarty, this is the second year that Cummins Sports has come on board to sponsor the event. Speaking about their involvement, Director Áine Cummins said, “Cummins Sports is delighted to support this fantastic Enable Ireland event. As a family we have seen first-hand the amount of work they do as our sister Eimear attends Adult Services and has been a service user since she was 3 years old. Enable Ireland has supported Eimear to grow and thrive under their guidance, and we wish them continued success for many more years to come.”

Another sponsor is Kearys Motor Group. According to Brendan Keary, Chief Executive Office, “Kearys is committed to supporting the communities we serve. Through our latest brand, Kearys BYD Cork Central, we are delighted to be a sponsor for this event which will see funds go to support children and adults with disabilities.”

Ballymaloe Foods has generously donated a table gift for all attendees. Speaking about their involvement, Maxine Hyde, General Manager, Ballymaloe Foods said: “We are delighted to come on board as Enable Ireland’s gifting partner for this fundraising event especially as funds raised will go to support vital projects for people with disabilities within our local East Cork community.”

Filo Aesthetics in Ballincollig is also donating a voucher to all attendees. Other Cork businesses who have rowed in to support the event include Classic Drinks who will sponsor the sparkling reception, Ger Kearney who will dazzle guests with his magic and Leonidas, the chocolatier partner helping to make this a standout event in Enable Ireland’s fundraising calendar.

Enable Ireland has provided disability services in Cork for over 70 years. They are the lead agency for three Children’s Disability Network Teams (CDNTs) at the Lavanagh Centre in Curraheen. These teams provide supports and services for over 1875 children, young people and their families from birth to 18 years with complex disabilities. Services and supports provided to children and families include physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language, psychology and social work along with hydrotherapy from its purpose-built pool. Enable Ireland also provides respite services to children and young people from Lavanagh House on its site in Curraheen.

Enable Ireland provides adult services including adult training, person centred planning, job coaching, therapies and transport services from centres and hubs in Ballincollig, Ballintemple and Carrigaline. It also provides vital respite services for adults from Ard Na Mara House in Ladysbridge.

Enable Ireland has two charity shops in Cork, one on North Main Street and a new shop on Parnell Place. Profits from these shops support the charity’s disability services. Every year, Enable Ireland requires over €2 million in additional income from their charity shops and fundraising to go towards meeting the costs of delivering their vital disability services. You can support Enable Ireland by donating online www.enableireland.ie/donate. Further information can be found at www.enableireland.ie.

About Enable Ireland:

Founded in 1948, Enable Ireland provides services to 13,000 children and adults with disabilities from 40 locations in 14 counties.

Our services for children and their families cover all aspects of a child’s physical, educational, and social development from early infancy through adolescence.

We offer a range of services to adults with disabilities which include day care training, personal development, supported and independent living, and social and leisure activities.

Enable Ireland is part funded by the HSE and other statutory agencies.

Every year we require over €2 million in additional funding to meet the costs of delivering our services. Without this additional income from our shops and fundraising we would not be able to meet the needs of the children and their families relying on our services.

We have a nationwide chain of two garden centres and 26 retail charity shops selling clothes, books and bric-a-brac, and raise funds through community fundraising, corporate and national fundraising.

The demand for our services continues to increase throughout Ireland. We have set ourselves the challenging goal of meeting these needs by providing a full range of high quality services, and expanding into local communities.

