CORK CITTY ART: New residency bursary and enhanced access supports

15 October 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

New residency bursary and enhanced access supports introduced

Cork City Council is pleased to announce the launch of its 2026 Arts Funding Schemes, continuing its support for artists, arts organisations, and community arts groups throughout the city. These schemes aim to strengthen Cork’s cultural life by enabling a wide range of artistic activity and engagement.

Arts Grants are available for professional arts organisations who can apply for support to deliver their annual programmes, contributing to the city’s rich and diverse arts offering. Community and voluntary arts groups can also apply for support to help sustain local arts initiatives.

For artists, the Artist Bursary provides up to €5,000 to support professional development. This may include further education, international opportunities, mentoring, or a significant shift in artistic direction. The Project Scheme, offering up to €10,000, invites proposals from professional artists across all disciplines to realise ambitious new work.

The Artist and the Community Award continues to support projects where professional artists collaborate with communities in non-professional contexts.

New for 2026

This year, Cork City Council is introducing two important new supports:

A new residency bursary is now available in partnership with the Cow House Studios in County Wexford. This opportunity is designed for artists seeking time and space to develop their work in a supportive and inspiring setting. Cow House Studios offers private accommodation, studio space, meals, and essential amenities.

In addition, a new provision for Personal Access Costs has been introduced. This support is available to applicants who require additional resources to fund disability access supports in order to complete their proposed project or programme. This measure reflects Cork City Council’s commitment to ensuring that the arts are accessible to all.

Applications Now Open

Applications for all schemes are now open and must be submitted online via Submit.com. The deadline for submissions is Thursday, 20th November 2025.

Cork City Council Arts Office will provide information about arts funding opportunities including updates via online webinar on 14th October at 2pm. Book your place at https://artsfunds2025. eventbrite.ie

Full details, guidelines, and eligibility criteria are available on the Cork City Council website – https://www.corkcity.ie/en/ council-services/services/ arts-culture-heritage/arts- office/arts-funding/