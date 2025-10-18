345 homes to be built on former ESB lands at Wilton

18 October 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Land Development Agency receives 1-, 2- and 3-bed apartments, and 3-bed townhouses being developed

The Land Development Agency has been granted planning permission for the development of 345 new affordable homes in Wilton, Cork city.

The development will deliver a mix of one, two and three bed apartments built across 3 blocks, ranging up to 6 storeys in height.

Upon completion, Wilton will comprise 16 townhouses and 329 apartments.

The homes will be complemented by appropriate facilities and amenities including a crèche, outdoor play areas and landscaped open spaces including podium gardens. The permission also provides for new pedestrian and cycle links to Cardinal Court and Sarsfield Road.

The 2.61 hectare site is located on former ESB lands on Sarsfield Road, just over 4km from Cork city centre with great transport links.

Ideally located next to Wilton Shopping Centre and only a short walk or cycle from Cork University Hospital, Munster Technological University, University College Cork, schools, shops and other local services, the development will be serviced by 148 car parking spaces and 503 bike spaces.

The project will go to tender in the coming weeks, and once a construction partner is appointed, works are targeted to begin in 2027, with the first homes delivered in 2029.

This is the latest step in the LDA’s ongoing positive progress in Cork. The Agency is set to deliver the first of 267 homes at the site of the former St. Kevin’s Hospital in Shanakiel early next year and will be lodging a planning application for 147 homes at Anglesea Terrace imminently.

The Agency is also active in the Cork Docklands, developing 302 apartments at Horgan’s Quay in partnership with HQ Developments Residential Company Ltd and a further 337 apartments in partnership with Glenveagh Properties at Marina Depot.

John Coleman, Chief Executive of the Land Development Agency said, ‘We are delighted to have reached this important milestone for the Wilton project and in our wider delivery of much-needed affordable housing in the heart of Cork City.

‘Wilton is a fantastic site with great potential that we will now be able to realise. Our vision is to turn this underutilised site into high-quality affordable homes, which will enhance an already active local community and create positive societal impact for Cork City.’