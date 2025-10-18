15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
18th October, 2025

70th Cork International Film Festival launched

18 October 2025
By Bryan McCarthy
bryan@TheCork.ie

The 70th Cork International Film Festival launched Wednesday October 15th at City Hall

Chair Cian Blackwell, Cllr. Fergal Dennehy Lord Mayor of Cork, Festival Director and CEO Fiona Clark and Aurélie Godot, Director of Programming, welcomed the guests and officially launched the Festival in City Hall Cork.

Cork International Film Festival is a local, national and international celebration of cinema, running annually in venues and online in November. Award-winning films from the international film festival circuit, new discoveries and cinema classics are selected by our experienced curatorial team, to be premiered in cinemas in Cork and screened online via the Festival Digital Platform, available to viewers nationwide.

Pictured: Aurélie Godet, CIFF Director of Programming, speaking at the launch of the 70th Cork International Film Festival at City Hall, Cork city.
Photographer: Bríd O’Donovan.

15th October 2025
Pictured: Guests enjoy the launch of the 70th Cork International Film Festival at City Hall, Cork city.
Photographer: Bríd O’Donovan

Pictured: Guests enjoy the launch of the 70th Cork International Film Festival at City Hall, Cork city.
Photographer: Bríd O’Donovan.

Pictured: Cllr. Fergal Dennehy, Lord Mayor of Cork, Fiona Clarke, Festival Director and CEO, and Rob Horgan, President of Cork Chamber of Commerce, and Michelle Carew, Arts Officer Cork City Council, at the launch of the 70th Cork International Film Festival at City Hall, Cork city.
Photographer: Bríd O’Donovan.

Pictured: Guests enjoy the launch of the 70th Cork International Film Festival at City Hall, Cork city.
Photographer: Bríd O’Donovan

