18 October 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The 70th Cork International Film Festival launched Wednesday October 15th at City Hall

⁠

Chair Cian Blackwell, Cllr. Fergal Dennehy Lord Mayor of Cork, Festival Director and CEO Fiona Clark and Aurélie Godot, Director of Programming, welcomed the guests and officially launched the Festival in City Hall Cork.

Cork International Film Festival is a local, national and international celebration of cinema, running annually in venues and online in November. Award-winning films from the international film festival circuit, new discoveries and cinema classics are selected by our experienced curatorial team, to be premiered in cinemas in Cork and screened online via the Festival Digital Platform, available to viewers nationwide.