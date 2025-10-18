Passage West Girl Guides honoured with Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Award

18 October 2025

By Valerie RYan

valerie@TheCork.ie

St Theresa’s Girl Guides Passage West is the latest recipient of a Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Award which recognises the dedicated work of local volunteers who have worked with the group for the last 50 years.

The group, which celebrated its golden anniversary last March, has 80 youth members across various age groups, from Signets to Brigíns and Rangers. St. Theresa’s Girl Guides are guided by dedicated local voluntary leaders. They gather weekly at Fr. Collins Hall in Passage West, engaging in a diverse range of activities including arts and crafts, rope work, and the development of essential life skills.

Norma Lombard, a leader who began her journey as a Girl Guide herself, emphasised the core mission of the organisation that is building confidence, offering a secure environment, and building lasting friendships among its members.

Community engagement is also a cornerstone of their activities. St. Theresa’s Girl Guides have actively participated in numerous charity fundraisers. Their initiatives, such as coffee mornings, Halloween parties, walks, and cycles, have supported various organisations, including the PACE Centre, Marymount, and Homeless Help and Support Cork.

St. Theresa’s Girl Guides passionately promotes their local area by teaching the youth members about nature and biodiversity and they frequently contribute to spring and coastal clean-ups, helping to maintain their surroundings as welcoming and aesthetically pleasing for everyone to enjoy.

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said: “Organisations like St Theresa’s Girl Guides are important for a local community as they inspire young people to appreciate their local community. It has been a milestone year for the group as they celebrate their 50th anniversary and we’re delighted to be able to honour them with a Community Spirit Award in recognition of their commitment and dedication over the years.”