Cork Labour senator calls for rights-based approach in supporting disabled people exit from wardship

19 October 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Senator Laura Harmon calls for rights-based approach in supporting disabled people exit from wardship

Speaking following the Oireachtas Disability Matters Committee this week Senator Laura Harmon, Labour Spokesperson for Disability, said:

“I welcome the recent abolishment of wardship, a system that too long denied disabled people access to basic agency over their own lives. It is vital now that transitions support the individuals from a truly rights-based perspective.

“The National Advocacy Service (NAS) for People with Disabilities spoke to us in the Oireachtas committee for Disability and highlighted the need for compliance with the UNCPRD in adhering to Assisted Decision-Making legislation. We must prioritise independent advocacy in all sectors of society and I support their call for a Government strategy in independent advocacy.”

Senator Harmon highlighted the importance of facilitating disabled people in decision-making, she said:

“Autonomy and integrity are fundamental human rights enshrined in the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD). We need to see greater commitments from Government to ensure these rights are fully realised for disabled people.”

Senator Harmon warns of the gaps that may form without adequately supporting transitions from wardship, she said:

“Additional resources must be provided; the NAS highlight the need for a “supported and person-led” approach to avoid any negative impacts as individuals exit wardship.

“We need to see an interim review of the implementation of the Assisted Decision-Making (Capacity) Act.

We have a commitment to the principles set out in this Act such as the use of least restrictive interventions and respect for will and preference, just to name a few. We need to see these ideals become a reality across service in this country.”