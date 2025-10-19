Cork Public Museum celebrates 80-year legacy of cultural preservation

19 October 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

On October 15, Cork City Hall played host to a special civic reception hosted by the Lord Mayor to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Cork Public Museum, marking eight decades of cultural preservation, public service, and community pride.

Founded on 4 April 1945, Cork Public Museum holds the distinction of being Ireland’s oldest Local Authority Museum. Its establishment was the result of a unique collaboration between University College Cork, Cork Corporation, and Cork County Council. Under the original agreement, Cork Corporation provided the building, UCC appointed and managed the Curator, and Cork County Council contributed annual funding. This arrangement continued until 1963, when Cork Corporation assumed full management of the museum.

The museum’s home, Shrubbery House in Fitzgerald Park, has been central to its identity since its inception. Built around 1845 by Charles Beamish of the Beamish brewing family, the building has served many roles, from a convent for the Bon Secour nuns in the 1860s, to hosting King Edward VII in 1903, and later becoming the temporary seat of municipal affairs following the burning of City Hall in 1920.

Today, Shrubbery House houses approximately 60,000 objects spanning over 7,000 years of Cork’s human history. It serves as the administrative and operational heart of the museum, with exhibition, research, storage, and public facilities. A major refurbishment of the building was completed this month, funded primarily by Cork City Council with additional support from the Department of Housing’s Historic Structures Fund. The work ensures the building’s preservation for future generations and supports the museum’s continued growth.

In 2005, a modern extension was added to accommodate expanded exhibition space. Since then, the museum has embraced best practices in curation and public engagement, earning Full Accreditation in the Museum Standards Programme for Ireland in 2023 from the Heritage Council.

The reception paid tribute to the museum’s five curators, MJ O’Kelly, Seamus Ó Coigligh, Aodh O’Tuama, Stella Cherry, and current curator Dan Breen as well as the many staff and volunteers who have supported the museum over the years. Many of them were in attendance last night.

Speaking at the event, the Lord Mayor said: “Cork Public Museum is not just a building filled with artefacts, it is a living institution that tells the story of our city and its people. For 80 years, it has stood as a beacon of education, preservation, and civic pride. We honour the legacy of those who built it, sustained it, and continue to shape its future.”

The museum team has grown in recent years to include an Education Officer, Collections and Documentation Officer, Digital Officers, and new Museum Attendants, bringing the total staff to eight. This dedicated team continues to deliver high-quality public service and cultural programming, ensuring the museum remains a vibrant and evolving institution.

The civic reception concluded with a renewed commitment to support Cork Public Museum as it continues to serve the people of Cork for generations to come.