Leadership shift signals future for Ireland’s higher education at MTU

20 October 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

MTU Marks Historic First with New University Executive and Five New Faculties

Munster Technological University (MTU) has marked a historic milestone with the establishment of its new University Executive and five new University Faculties. The University Executive will play a crucial role in shaping MTU as a centre of educational excellence where positive impact, sustainability, equality, diversity and inclusion, and the entrepreneurial spirit are at the core of its operations.

The University Executive manages the day-to-day running of MTU, and its establishment marks a significant step in MTU’s transformation programme, merging six campuses into one university. Five senior leaders recruited over the summer will join the six senior leaders appointed last year to make up MTU’s new University Executive. The new University Executive comprises five Vice Presidents, five Deans and a Chief Corporate Officer. They will support MTU’s President, Professor Maggie Cusack, in driving research and innovation, academic excellence and strategic growth across the university.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science of Ireland, James Lawless TD, said: “I welcome the appointment of the full senior Executive team at Munster Technological University. This is a milestone in the development of MTU and will enhance its capacity to provide quality education and skilled graduates in and for the southwest. I wish to congratulate each of the newly appointed team, and I am confident that all of them will make a positive contribution to MTU in the years ahead. I want to reiterate my firm commitment to the development of the TU sector. I believe that we now have a real opportunity to drive innovation, research and quality teaching and learning across all institutions in support of balanced regional development.”

Professor Maggie Cusack, President of MTU, said: “We are delighted to welcome this remarkable group of leaders to MTU’s new University Executive. These eleven appointments reflect the high calibre of talent at MTU and will progress our strategic objective of being a globally competitive university. Working together, the team will lead our new Faculties and executive functions, ensuring MTU remains a university of choice for current and future generations of students and lifelong learners. All members of the new University Executive will work across our six campuses in Cork and Kerry to deliver an exceptional educational experience, support industry collaboration and enhance our offering regionally, nationally and internationally.”

MTU’s five newly created Faculties are the Faculty of Creative, Performing Arts & Media; the Faculty of Health & Social Sciences; the Faculty of Business; the Faculty of Science & Informatics; and the Faculty of Engineering.

The members of the new University Executive are:

Professor Maggie Cusack, President. Professor Cusack is a multidisciplinary scientist with experience in senior leadership roles in universities in the UK. In 2021, she was appointed MTU’s inaugural President. She is guiding MTU through one of the largest transformation programmes in the Irish third-level sector, merging six campuses across Cork and Kerry into a new university.

Simon Jennings, Chief Corporate Officer. With a background in strategy, risk and governance in third-level institutions in the UK, Mr Jennings brings a deep understanding of governance and is ready to strengthen MTU’s operational and strategic alignment across all campuses.

Professor Christine Cross, Vice President, Academic Affairs & Registrar. Professor Cross, with a strong background in both industry and academia, brings experience from senior roles in Irish and UK institutions and is passionate about delivering lifelong, career-focused learning.

Paul Gallagher, Vice President, Finance & Operations. With extensive expertise in financial strategy and governance, Mr Gallagher has led MTU’s finance and operational support teams through recent challenges and opportunities, driving the university’s sustainable growth.

Professor Hugh McGlynn, Vice President, Research & Innovation. As a leader in research and an architect of MTU’s Transformation Office, Professor McGlynn brings years of experience in fostering impactful research, supporting MTU’s ambition to be a centre of excellence.

Tim Daly, Vice President, Engagement & International. Mr Daly has played a leading role in MTU’s strategy and performance development, including academic and student affairs, external engagement, and complex change management programmes, and will drive the university’s regional and global impact.

Dr Pio Fenton, Vice President, People & Culture. Dr Fenton is a specialist in leadership and staff development with experience in management, coaching, marketing, health and wellbeing in Ireland and Europe.

Professor Alistair Payne, Dean, Faculty of Creative, Performing Arts & Media. Professor Payne is committed to interdisciplinary approaches in the arts and has led creative arts programmes in the UK, driving forward MTU’s mission to offer diverse and dynamic educational opportunities.

Dr Mary Galvin, Dean, Faculty of Health & Social Sciences. Dr Galvin has held senior roles at Irish universities and has expertise addressing complex social and health challenges through design thinking, community engagement and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Dr Noel Murray, Dean, Faculty of Business. Dr Murray has a professional and academic background in several business areas, including strategic management, leadership, entrepreneurship, and marketing, across multiple industries, nationally and internationally.

Dr Brendan O’Connell, Dean, Faculty of Science & Informatics. Dr O’Connell has been a senior leader at MTU in Engineering, Science, Informatics, and Biological Sciences, where he oversaw academic programme delivery, industry collaboration, research impact, and sustainability initiatives.

Dr Seán McSweeney, Dean, Faculty of Engineering. Dr McSweeney, who has played key roles within MTU, brings expertise in engineering and technology, with a focus on industry engagement and community outreach.

These new appointments are part of MTU’s transformation to create a learning environment that generates social and economic benefits for the southwest region. The new University Executive and Faculties will work together to ensure a university-wide approach to teaching, research and engagement across MTU’s six campuses.

For full biographies and more information on each appointee, click here: https://www.mtu.ie/ about-mtu/university-executive