Uisce Éireann targeted flushing works at Greenmount 

20 October 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Planned flushing will begin on Monday 20 October, taking place from 10.00pm to 4.00am. Works will take place in the listed areas over the course of four nights. The areas included in this round of works are:

This programme is a series of proactive flushing works which aims to improve water quality for homes and businesses across Cork City and is part of Uisce Éireann’s network improvement plan to address water discolouration reports.

Uisce Éireann’s targeted flushing programme is moving into the Greenmount area of the city. Crews will start the works on Monday 20 October.

Water Operations Lead for Uisce Éireann, James Goulding said: “Our crews are heading to the Greenmount area of the city next week to carry out proactive flushing works. These works are one of our key measures that we undertake to address reports of discolouration. We thank customers in homes and businesses in the area for their continued patience while our crews work through the programmed plan and we encourage customers in the city to continue to report instances of discolouration.”

As water improvement works progress through the area, signage will be put in place. Customers are also advised to check the supply and services section of the Uisce Eireann website on www.water.ie

Uisce Éireann thanks customers for their patience as we continue to work to reduce instances of discolouration across Cork City.

Water can be discoloured due to sediment (including naturally occurring metals such as manganese and iron) becoming dislodged from old cast iron pipes or works on the water network in your area.

In the event of discolouration, running the cold kitchen tap for several minutes – we recommend up to 20 minutes – will usually restore the water to a clear colour. The water is safe to drink once running clear. If the issue persists, please contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278 or report it via our dedicated online form at water.ie/cork so that we can investigate and respond promptly.