27 October 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

‘A Miracle on South Mall’ Experience a Classic Christmas Escape at The Imperial Hotel, Cork

The Grand Dame of Cork invites guests to spend Christmas in residence for the first time in years, with an indulgent festive package in the heart of the city.

This Christmas, The Imperial Hotel is set to capture the magic of the season once again as it unveils its “Miracle on South Mall” festive décor and, for the first time in years, welcomes guests to spend Christmas in residence. The landmark hotel is offering an indulgent two- or three-night Christmas Residential Package, blending five-star luxury, festive dining, and timeless Imperial charm.

Stepping through the doors of Cork’s Grand Dame this December, guests will be greeted by the warm glow of Christmas. Beneath the hotel’s glittering chandelier, soaring trees will sparkle with fairy lights, and elegant seasonal touches will fill the air with a sense of celebration. Beautifully decorated in a traditional Christmas style with nods to the classic film ‘Miracle on 34th Street’,the hotel promises a setting that feels both festive and refined — perfect for making treasured memories.

The Christmas Residential Package offers guests the chance to relax and celebrate without the stress of preparation or travel. The experience begins with a festive drink on arrival, before settling into two or three nights of luxury accommodation. Christmas Eve brings a beautifully prepared three-course dinner, while Christmas Day begins with a sparkling drinks reception and a traditional lunch brimming with seasonal trimmings. The evening unfolds with a relaxed buffet, laughter lingering in the air, and a festive gift waiting in each room. Each morning, guests can look forward to a sumptuous breakfast served in the newly opened Helena’s Restaurant.

General Manager Lorraine Gavigan said:

“Christmas at The Imperial has always been magical, but this year we’re taking it to another level. With our Miracle on South Mall décor and, for the first time in years, the opportunity to spend Christmas here as a resident, we want to create something truly special. Whether you’re joining us for the full residential experience, a festive meal, or simply to soak up the atmosphere, everyone is invited to be part of the magic.”

December breaks at The Imperial promise a truly festive city escape — ideal for Christmas shopping, pantomime visits, or family get-togethers.

The Christmas Residential Package includes two or three nights of luxury accommodation, breakfast each morning in Helena’s Restaurant, a festive welcome drink, a three-course Christmas Eve dinner, a sparkling drinks reception and traditional Christmas Day lunch, a relaxed evening buffet, and a festive gift in each room. Packages are priced from €625 per person, with a 50% deposit required at the time of booking and the balance due on 1st December.

Bookings can be made by calling 021 427 4040, emailing reservations@ imperialhotelcork.ie, or visiting www. imperialhotelcork.com.