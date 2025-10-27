Seán Kelly MEP leads EU mission to Australia, advancing Free Trade Agreement

27 October 2025

By Tom Collins

Seán Kelly MEP is certain sure to hammer out a good deal

MEP for Ireland South and leader of Fine Gael in the European Parliament, Seán Kelly, is this week leading a high-level European Parliament delegation to Australia in his capacity as Chair of the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Australia and New Zealand (DANZ), to strengthen political and economic ties and to advance negotiations on the long-awaited EU–Australia Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The trade mission, taking place in Sydney and Canberra, brings together Members of the European Parliament from across the political spectrum for the 44th EU-Australia Inter-Parliamentary Meeting, the longest-standing partnership of its kind between the EU and any third country.

Speaking ahead of the official meeting in Canberra, Mr Kelly described the visit as “an important milestone in our partnership and a crucial step towards concluding a modern, ambitious trade agreement that will deliver real benefits for both the EU and our Australian friends.”

“The European Union and Australia are natural partners, bound by shared democratic values, a global outlook, and a commitment to sustainability. This week’s mission gives us the opportunity to make it clear that the European Parliament is determined to see the EU-Australia Free Trade Agreement brought to a successful conclusion as soon as possible. This is an agreement that supports our farmers, exporters and businesses, while reinforcing the open, rules-based trading system our economies depend on,” Mr Kelly said.

The delegation, chaired by Mr Kelly, includes MEPs Gabriele Bischoff (S&D, Germany), Morten Løkkegaard (Renew, Denmark), Chiara Gemma (ECR, Italy) and Jaroslav Bzoch (Patriots for Europe, Czech Republic).

During the visit, Members are holding high-level engagements with Senator Don Farrell, Minister for Trade and Tourism, members of the Australian Joint Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade, the European Australian Business Council, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, and academics and University Students in Sydney and Canberra. MEP Kelly will also meet with the Irish embassy in Canberra and consulate in Sydney, engaging with Irish stakeholders and the local Irish community.

A pivotal moment for global trade

Mr Kelly emphasised that the talks come at a critical juncture for international trade and geopolitics, as both Europe and Australia seek to build more secure, sustainable supply chains and accelerate the clean-energy transition.

“For Ireland and our fellow EU Member States, this agreement offers a unique opportunity to strengthen our economic resilience, diversify export markets, and secure access to critical raw materials such as lithium and cobalt at a time of growing protectionism around the world. These are all critical to achieving our ambition of a thriving and competitive Net Zero economy by 2050,” Mr Kelly explained.

“At the same time, it would open major opportunities for our agri-food and service exporters, ensuring that Irish products compete on equal terms with those from countries that already enjoy preferential access to the Australian market.”

The EU’s impact assessment shows that trade in goods between the EU and Australia could increase by up to 33%, with services trade up by 8%, adding an estimated €3.9 billion to EU GDP by 2030.

Shared priorities: climate, research and democracy

The delegation is also focusing on cooperation in renewable energy, digital policy, and research, given Australia’s interest in joining the EU’s Horizon Europe programme – which would provide important opportunities for collaboration in innovation, climate technologies, and advanced materials.

“Combatting climate change is a global collective challenge that impacts both Europe and Australia. By strengthening our cooperation on issues such as renewable energy and critical minerals, we can build strong and sustainable supply chains, drive innovation, and enhance our mutual energy security. These are issues as important to Australia as they are to Europe.”

The visit includes a wreath-laying ceremony at the Australian War Memorial, meetings at the Australian National University, and an official reception hosted by Mr Kelly at Canberra’s historic Commonwealth Club, bringing together senior Australian and EU representatives to reaffirm their shared commitment to democracy, openness and cooperation.

“Our partnership extends far beyond trade,” Mr Kelly concluded. “It is rooted in shared history, common values, and mutual trust. I’m proud to lead this mission on behalf of the European Parliament. As an Irish MEP, I’m also proud and excited to play a role in shaping one of the EU’s most important global relationships for the years ahead.”