Guinness Cork Jazz Festival Delivers Major Boost for Cork

27 October 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

While the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival still has one day to go, it has already delivered a major boost to local businesses, with many reporting their most successful year yet over Cork City’s busiest weekend.

More than 500 musicians and 100,000 jazz fans from Ireland and abroad filled Cork’s streets and stages, generating an estimated €45 million for the local economy.

Cork Airport also reported one of its busiest weekends of the year, with over 62,000 passengers travelling through the airport – a 12% increase on last year.

Data this morning from European-licensed bank Revolut, which has more than 3 million customers (business and consumer) in Ireland, found that during the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, in-person card spending across Co. Cork rose by over 18% on last year’s event. Over 17% more was spent in Cork bars, cafes, and restaurants over the 2025 weekend versus 2024, as festival go-ers enjoyed themselves long into the night. Compared to the previous weekend, this rose by 45%. Taxi drivers also benefited from the festival, with a more than 16% uplift in revenues during this year’s event, a notable more than 78% rise compared to the previous weekend in Co. Cork. In-person card payments towards tickets sales for the various events rose by almost 25% compared to last year’s Cork Jazz — up over 390% on the previous weekend in Co. Cork.

From soulful legends to jazz innovators, hip-hop heroes to brass band showstoppers, the city came alive with music over the October Bank Holiday weekend. Headline acts filled venues such as The Everyman, Cork Opera House, Triskel, Cyprus Avenue, Live at St. Luke’s, and Cork City Hall, while the streets buzzed with pop-up brass bands and outdoor performances as part of The Big Fringe.

The free Guinness Jazz Trail saw over 70 pubs and venues in Cork City, Douglas, and Kinsale pulsing with live jazz – and the music continues today.

Headliner Lee Fields said, “I loved performing in Cork – what a city! The people are so friendly, the atmosphere at the show was electric, and I hope to be back!”.

Festival Director Mark Murphy reflected, “What a weekend! There were so many sold-out shows. Highlights included Nubya Garcia, Lee Fields, Sienna Spiro, Daniel Herskedal, James Holden, Khakikid, Maverick Sabre, Cymande, and so many more. The Guinness Music Trail has also been a massive success, with venues packed to capacity. And the Big Fringe drew record crowds, filling the streets with incredible energy.”

Dave O’Brien, President of the Cork Business Association, added, “The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is the biggest weekend in Cork City. Hotels, restaurants, bars, and local businesses all get a welcome jazz uplift and have seen a surge in trade this year as the festival continues to grow in strength. Congratulations to the hospitality sector, who once again delivered exceptional experiences for all festival-goers.”

Chief Executive of Cork City Council Valerie O Sullivan said, “Cork City Council is proud to support The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival. It’s one of the city’s longest running and largest festivals and not only showcases incredible music, including local musicians, but it also highlights the city’s hospitality, vibrant culture and night-time economy. On behalf of the city I’d like to express our heartfelt thanks to the organisers, all the volunteers and of course Guinness and Diageo for the wonderful work they do each year to create this flagship festival for Cork.”

Michael O’ Donovan, President of the VFI and owner of The Castle Bar, said, “This year exceeded all expectations with big numbers in the city so early each day. It’s great to see everyone dress up and really enjoying the music and fun in the city. Guinness Cork Jazz gives such an economic boost to the pub trade at a vital time each year.”

Michael Magner, Chair of the Irish Hotels Federation said, “Since Thursday evening, Cork city has been buzzing with the sound of jazz, and we’ve welcomed visitors from across Ireland and the world. This year’s festival has been a huge success – hotels, bars, and restaurants are all busy. The atmosphere is electric, and even the weather played its part. Congratulations to Guinness and the organisers on another remarkable festival.”

“The festival brings a palpable energy to the city,” said Fiona Collins, Chair of the Festival Committee and Cork City’s Nighttime Economy Advisor. “The streets of Cork were alive with music all weekend – a huge thanks to the local Cork Jazz Festival committee for another wonderful Big Fringe.”

Philip Gillivan from The Shelbourne said, “An incredible year so far – the weekend was up significantly on last year, with the city busy from early in the day. It’s great to see so many people of all ages embracing the festival. There’s a fantastic vibe throughout the city.”

Aaron Mansworth, Managing Director of Trigon Hotel Group, noted, “What a weekend! It’s not just hotels and pubs that benefited—every business in Cork felt the impact.”

Barry Holland at Cork Airport said ”The October Bank Holiday is one of the busiest weekends of the year at Cork Airport with over 62,000 arriving and departing passengers this year, up 12% year on year. We’re really proud that the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival experience begins as soon as visitors touch down at Cork Airport!”

“It’s great to see the impact of Guinness Cork Jazz on the local economy,” a Revolut spokesperson said. “Consumer spending of this level across just a handful of days really highlights the value of the Festival for the county but also Ireland.”

While the headline performances may be wrapping up, the festival continues today with the Guinness Music Trail in over 70 pubs across Cork City, Douglas, and Kinsale. Music lovers can also catch Vieux Farka Touré and Partiboi69 performing at Cyprus Avenue.

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is sponsored by Diageo and supported by Fáilte Ireland, Cork City Council, and Cork Airport. For more, visit GuinnessJazzFestival.com or follow @guinnesscorkjazz #GuinnessCorkJazz.