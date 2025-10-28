Planning Green-Lit for New Casino and Leisure Venue in Cork

28 October 2025

By Roger Kennedy

A former gym in the Cork suburb of Ballincollig is set for a dramatic transformation after Ireland’s planning appeals board granted permission for a casino gaming and amusement arcade. The site, located at Westside Retail Park, will be repurposed by Coalquay Leisure Limited, known for its “Goldrush Casinos” across the country, into a 347.5 sqm arcade, despite an earlier rejection from Cork City Council.

That being said, for now, there is still a market for patrons who prefer a more conventional casino experience. As such, An Coimisiún Pleanála judged that converting the empty retail unit into a gaming arcade would align with local zoning laws and Cork’s 2022–2028 development plan. The board also decided the arcade would not unduly affect the visual surroundings or residential amenities, and that it could actually revitalise a currently vacant space.

The planning approval comes with conditions. The arcade will operate between 9 am and 1 am, though this 1 am closing time was a point of contention; the appeals board overruled its inspector, who had initially recommended an earlier shutdown at 11 pm. No major external modifications are planned, aside from signage.

When the Council refused the original application in mid-2024, its planners cited a number of worries: they said the arcade’s “adult-oriented nature” conflicted with the largely retail environment nearby, and expressed concern that low evening footfall and limited visibility could lead to problems. Local objections also drew attention to its proximity to existing shops and even a nearby casino, raising questions about the concentration of such facilities.

The developer in its appeal, argued that the council’s initial rejection was based more on perceptions than facts. The company maintained that the arcade would complement the night-time economy, bring life to a dormant unit, and sit well alongside surrounding uses.

The planning inspector acknowledged these points, noting that Ballincollig, an area with a long history and home to over 19,000 residents, would not be overrun by gaming venues, unlike parts of Cork city with far greater densities of such establishments. In their assessment, the inspector recommended granting permission, emphasising that the arcade would diversify local leisure offerings and contribute to economic activity.

With that, development can now move forward. Developers say it will breathe new life into the retail park, increasing footfall, and creating a fresh entertainment option for the area. Fresh employment opportunities for the project will be welcomed once built. As faras how the new development will truly fit in, only time will tell.