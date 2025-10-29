Castlemartyr Resort to Host Annual Festive Charity Gala in honour of John Mullins and supporting Cork Penny Dinners

29 October 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Castlemartyr Resort is proud to announce the return of its annual Charity Gala, taking place on Thursday, 11th December 2025. This special evening will unite the community in support of Cork Penny Dinners, a longstanding charity that provides hot, nourishing meals, comfort, and companionship to those in need.

This year’s event will also pay tribute to the late John Mullins, a respected figure in the Cork business community. John Mullins was a visionary business leader whose remarkable career blended exceptional commercial success with profound philanthropic dedication. Known for his unwavering commitment to social inclusion, John Mullins along with Dr. Stanley Quek, were instrumental in launching the inaugural charity gala in 2024. John was passionate about creating opportunities for disadvantaged communities and worked tirelessly to support Cork Penny Dinners. John sadly passed away in April 2025, and he will be remembered on the night with great affection and respect for the legacy he leaves behind.

All proceeds from the event and donations will go directly toward sustaining Cork Penny Dinners’ essential services, support that is more crucial now than ever.

The evenings MC will be Cork Red FM’s Colm O’Sullivan and guests can look forward to an unforgettable night filled with festive cheer, fine dining and a live performance by Blackwater Valley Opera; all while contributing to a vital cause that supports the most vulnerable members of our society.

Hosted in the elegant Banquet Room at Castlemartyr Resort, guests will be treated to a sparkling drinks reception followed by a delicious four meal curated by Executive Chef Kevin Burke and Terre Executive Chef Lewis Barker.

Brendan Comerford, General Manager of Castlemartyr Resort, said: “We are proud to host our festive Charity Gala once again in support of Cork Penny Dinners. This event reflects our commitment to the local community, and we look forward to bringing our guests together for a night of celebration, fine dining, and entertainment, all while raising essential funds for this invaluable charity and, of course, honouring our friend, John Mullins.”

Catriona Twomey, Head of Cork Penny Dinners commented, “We are immensely grateful to Castlemartyr Resort for their support in hosting this gala. Events like this not only raise crucial funds for our services but also foster community spirit and awareness about the challenges faced by many in our area. Every ticket sold and every donation made will go directly towards providing nourishing meals and a safe environment for those in need. We invite everyone to join us for a truly magical evening.”

For ticket information or to make a donation please find the Eventbrite link here.