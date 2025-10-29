Discover the best parts for your household appliances

29 October 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

It can be pretty frustrating when your household appliances suddenly give up on you. Luckily, you don’t always have to rush out and buy a new one. With the right parts and a bit of DIY spirit, you can handle many repairs yourself. Here, you’ll find out how to get the best parts for your appliances and what to keep in mind.

Why repair it yourself?

In an age where sustainability is becoming more crucial, repairing your appliances is a fantastic way to reduce your ecological footprint. By giving your devices a second life, you’re cutting down on waste and contributing to a more sustainable world.

Cost savings

New appliances can be quite expensive. By doing the repairs yourself, you can save a significant amount of money. Plus, parts are often much cheaper than buying an entirely new device.

Where to find the best parts?

There are several online stores where you can find parts for your household appliances. One of the most well-known in Ireland is fixpart.ie. Here, you can find a wide range of parts and accessories for all sorts of devices. Whether you need a new washing machine motor or a replacement filter for your vacuum cleaner, you’ll find it here.

Local stores

While online stores are convenient, local shops can also be a good option. They often offer personal service and you can take the parts home immediately. This can be especially handy if you require something urgently.

What to look out for when buying parts?

It’s crucial to check if the part you’re buying is compatible with your device. Nothing is more frustrating than a part that doesn’t fit. Always check your device’s model number and compare it with the part’s specifications.

Quality

Not all parts are created equal. Cheap parts might be tempting but often don’t last as long. Invest in high-quality parts to avoid having to do the same repair multiple times.

Warranty and return policy

Always check if there’s a warranty on the parts and what the return policy is. This can save you a lot of hassle if the part doesn’t work as expected.

How to perform repairs yourself?

Before you start with the repair, it’s essential to be well-prepared. Make sure you have all the necessary tools at hand and read through your device’s manual thoroughly. There are also many online tutorials and videos that can guide you step-by-step through the repair process.

Safety

Safety comes first when performing repairs. Ensure that your device is completely turned off and unplugged before starting. Wear protective clothing if needed and use tools properly.

Step-by-step

Always start by diagnosing the problem. Try to identify which part is faulty and how you can replace it. Then follow the instructions carefully. Take your time and work meticulously to avoid mistakes.

Common repairs

One of the most common issues with washing machines is a faulty pump, which can prevent proper drainage. Fortunately, this is a relatively simple repair that you can do yourself with the right parts.

Vacuum cleaner

Another common problem is a clogged or defective vacuum cleaner. Often, replacing the filter or hose is enough to get your vacuum working like new again.

Refrigerator

Refrigerators can have various issues such as a faulty thermostat or broken door seal. Both problems can be easily fixed with the right parts and some patience.

Repairing your household appliances yourself can be a rewarding experience. Not only do you save money, but you’re also contributing to a more sustainable world. Whether you’re buying parts from a local store or online, make sure you’re well-prepared and always prioritize safety.