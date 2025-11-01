Port of Cork Cruise Season Closes with Ambition

1 November 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Over 170,000 passengers on 90 cruise ships were welcome to Cork, with an additional 13 cruise calls to Bantry Bay in 2025

The Port of Cork Company welcomes the final vessel of the 2025 cruise season this Saturday, 1st November, 2025. The arrival of the MS Ambition will bring to a close another busy year of cruises for Cork, which saw a total of 90 vessels call to both the Port of Cork and Bantry Bay, welcoming 170,000 passengers in the process.

The Ambition will dock at Ireland’s only dedicated cruise berth, Cobh Cruise Terminal, which can accommodate vessels up to 350m in length and has hosted the vast majority of cruise arrivals this year, with Ringaskiddy and Cork City quays also providing a safe berth for cruise across ships this season.

Visits from the Ambition bookended the 2025 cruise season, which kicked off in April this year. Operated by Ambassador Cruise Lines, the Ambition stretches 709 feet in length and has a draft of 23 feet. It has capacity for 1,200 guests, with 680 cabins onboard.

Cruise tourism remains a major driver of the local economy, generating an estimated €17 million in revenue. Average onshore spending is €81 per passenger and €29 per crew member, underscoring the sector’s strong economic impact on the region.

David Browne, Commercial Manager at the Port of Cork Company, said: “As we conclude the 2025 cruise season, I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation to everyone who contributed to its success. From our dedicated team at the Port of Cork to the local businesses, tourism partners, and community members in Cobh and beyond, your hard work and hospitality have been essential in creating memorable experiences for the thousands of visitors who arrived in Cork this year.”

Browne continued: “The cruise industry continues to play a significant role in the growth and success of Ireland’s tourism and hospitality sectors. Together, we have once again demonstrated why Cork remains a leading destination on the global cruise map. We look forward to engaging with current and new partners across the cruise sector to strengthen our offering for 2026, bringing a wide range of international visitors to our shores.”

Toddy Stafford, President of Cobh and Harbour Chamber, added: “This year’s cruise season has again been exceptional for the Cobh and harbour economy. The local businesses and community provided a terrific atmosphere to showcase our town as a vibrant and welcoming destination. Each cruise arrival brings renewed energy, offering visitors the opportunity to experience the beauty of Cobh and the wider harbour region, while enjoying the unique culture and warm hospitality that Cork and Ireland are renowned for.

In particular I want to thank the Port of Cork for their dedicated efforts in securing this valued cruise business for the region”

The Port of Cork’s 2026 cruise schedule will be made available early next year.