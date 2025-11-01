Chef and Food expert Darina Allen receives Honorary Doctorate from Munster Technological University

1 November 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Munster Technological University (MTU) this week honoured one of Ireland’s most influential voices in food, sustainability, and education, by awarding an Honorary Doctorate to Darina Allen during its Autumn 2025 conferring ceremonies.

The presentation took place at MTU Arena on the Bishopstown campus as part of the university’s week-long graduation celebrations, which ran from October 22nd to 31st. The honorary award recognises Dr Allen’s exceptional contribution to Irish food cultur, her leadership in championing sustainable farming practices, and her role in inspiring generations of chefs, producers, and food advocates in Ireland and around the world.

Dr Darina Allen co-founded the world-renowned Ballymaloe Cookery School in 1983 and, more recently, the Ballymaloe Organic Farm School in East Cork. Students from around the world travel to Ballymaloe to hone their culinary skills through a sustainable, biodiverse Farm-to-Table programme. A founding member of the Irish Farmers’ Market Movement, Dr Allen also serves as East Cork Slow Food Convivia Leader, Chair of the Artisan Food Forum, and a Farming for Nature Ambassador. She is a weekly food columnist with the Irish Examiner and the author of 21 bestselling cookbooks. Her accolades include the André Simon Award, the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Listowel Food Fair and the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman of the Year Award in 2001..

Acknowledging the award, President of Munster Technological University, Professor Maggie Cusack, said: “Dr Darina Allen’s impact on Irish food, culture, and education is immeasurable. Through her vision and dedication, she has transformed how we think about food, not just as nourishment, but as a way of connecting people, protecting the planet, and preserving traditions. Her work exemplifies the values we strive to instil in our students: innovation, creativity, and a deep sense of responsibility to society and the environment. We are honoured to recognise her achievements with this honorary doctorate. We are also immensely proud of our 2025 graduands, whose achievements reflect the talent, resilience, and creativity that define the MTU community.”

Chair of MTU Governing Body, Jimmy Deenihan, added: “I am delighted to see an Honorary Doctorate conferred on Dr Darina Allen. For decades, she has led the way for responsible and sustainable food production and the gourmet industry in Ireland and worldwide. In many ways, she is an original ‘influencer’ and brought the value of home-grown food and cooking to the masses.”

Commenting on the receipt of the Honorary Doctorate, Dr Darina Allen, said, “I am honoured to receive this recognition from Munster Technological University. For more than four decades, my work has been dedicated to promoting real food, sustainable farming, and the passing on of traditional skills to the next generation. Doesn’t matter what your subject, take time to learn a few basic cooking skills. One thing we need to do every day is eat, our energy, vitality, ability to concentrate depends on the quality of the food we eat.

This honour is a tribute to the many farmers, teachers, and cooks who continue to inspire me. It is heartening to see MTU place such value on sustainability, creativity, and community, which are all essential ingredients in building a better food future.”

At the Graduation Ceremony held at the Munster Technological University (MTU) Bishopstown Campus, Kristin Anne Bracewell, PhD, Department of International Business and Marketing, said, “I am proud to be graduating with a PhD from MTU. My research focused on co-designing work-integrated learning at the doctoral level through the Advance CRT (Doctoral Centre for Research Training) programme. I was fortunate to be guided by my amazing supervisors, Professor Irene Sheridan and Dr Stephen Cassidy, whose support made this journey so rewarding. My experience at MTU has been wonderful, and I would encourage anyone, at any stage of life, to return to education. It is truly an experience I will cherish for years to come.”

The awarding of the honorary doctorate formed part of MTU’s Autumn 2025 conferring ceremonies, which brought together graduates from across a wide range of disciplines and celebrated the achievements of the university community.

