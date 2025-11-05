5 November 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Exhibition looks at History of Cork Opera House

Cork City Library is hosting a new exhibition of Cork Opera House memorabilia entitled ‘Send It Home’. The artefacts are on display within the City Central Library on Grand Parade for the month of November. The announcement was made at a special commemorative event celebrating 60 years since Cork Opera House’s reopening after the devastating fire of 1955. It marked yet another significant milestone in its 170th anniversary year.

The launch included speakers CEO & Artistic Director Eibhlín Gleeson, Board Chair Tim Healy and City Librarian, David O’Brien who spoke proudly of this collaboration.

Ms Gleeson, said: “This exhibition celebrates what Cork Opera House has meant to the city for the last 170 years. Every item on display has been gifted by someone with a personal connection to our theatre, reinforcing the sentiment that Cork Opera House truly belongs to the people of Cork.”

Earlier this year, Cork Opera House launched a campaign inviting the public to share their artefacts, personal stories and treasured memories of the theatre. The response was overwhelming, with more than 1,300 individual pieces contributed, forming the foundation of the new Cork Opera House archive.

A curated selection of these remarkable items offers a rare glimpse into 170 years of cultural history, illuminating the Opera House’s pivotal role in shaping Cork’s artistic landscape. Among the many items featured are programmes dating as far back as 1909, a plaque pulled from the rubble after the fire, pantomime scripts and photos from various eras of the theatre‘s dynamic history.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Fergal Dennehy, described it as a great honour for Cork City Council’s library service to host the Send It Home exhibition at Cork City Library.

“The entire Send It Home campaign, and the exhibition it has created, is a testament to the power of storytelling and community. It beautifully captures this spirit, reminding us that the Opera House is not just a building — it is a shared experience, a cherished tradition, and a symbol of Cork’s artistic soul. I would encourage everyone to visit, reflect, and celebrate the remarkable journey of one of Cork’s most iconic institutions.”

“We have had a wonderful year hearing stories and gathering memorabilia and being in a position to display the memorabilia to the public at Cork City Library is a huge privilege. We hope everyone will come and experience it.”

David O’Brien, Cork City Librarian, said: “It is exciting and gratifying to be involved in this project with Cork Opera House. Witnessing the interest from members of the public across all strata of our community speaks of the fondness and pride people have in their Opera House. The City Library is really pleased to be part of it all and to host this wonderful exhibition.”

Send It Home runs until the end of November at Cork City Library, Grand Parade.

Pics from Emma McCarthy:

1203 – Charlotte O’Byrne at the launch of the Send it Home exhibition at Cork City Library, featuring memorabilia donated by the public to celebrate Cork Opera House’s 170 years. Charlotte was present on the night in 1955 that Cork Opera House was destroyed by fire, only to reopen on October 31, 1965, 60 years to the day of the exhibition’s opening.

1253 – Chair of Cork Opera House, Tim Healy (left) with Cork’s Lord Mayor, Cllr Fergal Dennehy, Eibhlín Gleeson, CEO and Artistic Director, Cork Opera House and David O’Brien, Cork City Librarian, at the launch of the Send it Home exhibition at Cork City Library, featuring memorabilia donated by the public to celebrate Cork Opera House’s 170 years.

1197 – Eibhlín Gleeson, CEO and Artistic Director, Cork Opera House, speaking at the commemoration event at Cork Opera House celebrating the 60th anniversary of the venue’s reopening following a devastating fire in 1955. The event was 60 years to the day of the reopening on October 31, 1965 and also coincided with the launch of the Send it Home exhibition at Cork City Library, which features memorabilia donated by the public to celebrate Cork Opera House’s 170 years.

1244 – Charlotte O’Byrne and Kay Triggs at the launch of the Send it Home exhibition at Cork City Library, which features memorabilia donated by the public to celebrate Cork Opera House’s 170 years. Both women were present on the night in 1955 that Cork Opera House was destroyed by fire, only to reopen on October 31, 1965, 60 years to the day of the exhibition’s opening.