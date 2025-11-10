‘Local Community Safety Partnership’ replaces ‘Joint Policing Committee’

10 November 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Since JPC’s were abolished nationally there had been a gap, that has now been plugged

Cork City is proud to announce the official establishment of the Cork City Local Community Safety Partnership, a new initiative aimed at enhancing safety across the city.

The Partnership brings together residents, community organisations, local businesses, elected representatives and statutory agencies to work collectively on identifying and addressing safety concerns, promoting inclusion, and fostering a stronger sense of community. This innovative model marks a significant shift towards a more holistic and community-led approach to public safety.

Fianna Fail Cllr Terry Shannon, Chair of the Cork City Local Community Safety Partnership, stated:

“This partnership is about listening to the people of Cork City and working together to create safer, more connected communities. It’s a new chapter in how we approach safety – one that values collaboration, prevention, and inclusion.”

The Partnership will develop a Local Community Safety Plan, informed by public consultation and data-driven insights, to address key priorities such as crime prevention, road safety, youth engagement, anti-social behaviour, hate crime and domestic, sexual and gender based violence.

A total of 36 Safety Partnerships in every local authority area will be established, and Cork City is one of the first areas to get theirs running.

Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O’Callaghan said:

“I am extremely pleased that the Cork City Local Community Safety Partnership has been established, and its first meeting has taken place. This marks another significant step on the rollout of these partnerships nationwide and this government’s new approach to community safety.” “My Department has been successfully piloting this model for a number of years in three locations. I would encourage each new partnership to build on the excellent work done by these pilot partnerships who have each published their own community safety plan.” “I’d like to thank everyone involved in Cork City Local Community Safety Partnership for being part of this significant new chapter in community safety. I look forward to following their progress.”

For more information, visit www.corkcity.ie/communitysafety

Background to LCSPs

A key principle of the Report of Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland is that community safety requires multi-agency cooperation working in partnership with An Garda Síochána and crucially with communities themselves. The objective is to bring the relevant bodies, including the Gardaí, together with communities in a collaborative manner, by focusing on the concerns identified and prioritised by local people.

The Policing, Security and Community Safety Act 2024, commenced on 2 April 2025, provides for the establishment of LCSPs, which will operate at each local authority level.

Section 114 of the Policing, Security and Community Safety Act 2024 provides for the making of regulations in relation to the establishment and operation of local community safety partnerships (LCSPs).

Local Community Safety Partnerships (LCSPs) will replace and build upon the good work of the Joint Policing Committees, by bringing together a broader range of community stakeholders.

The Act provides for the establishment of a National Office for Community Safety. It is a function of this Office, which is an office of the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, to provide training, support and guidance to Local Community Safety Partnerships. In preparation for and to support the establishment of safety partnerships nationwide the National Office is preparing a comprehensive guidance document. This document, in tandem with the regulations, provides a framework for the establishment and operation of Local Community Safety Partnerships.