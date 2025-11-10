Cork City Council upgrades camera system to live stream meetings

10 November 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council plans to introduce a new system to improve the viewer experience of its live-streamed council meetings – the new system will automatically switch the camera to the person who is speaking

The new system will be introduced in phases over the coming months, beginning at next Monday’s November meeting of council.

From Monday November 10, the monthly city council meeting will be live-streamed on a new platform using several cameras which will offer different views of the council chamber and of individual speakers.

The system will also feature on-screen information showing the names of speakers, and the agenda items being discussed. The better streaming infrastructure reflects the council’s commitment to openness, transparency and public engagement.

The upgrades to the viewing experience are designed to make council proceedings more accessible and user-friendly, allowing residents and other interested parties to follow debates and decisions that affect their communities in real-time.

The council also recognises that digital accessibility is key to fostering inclusive civic participation, especially for those who may not be able to attend meetings in person due to mobility, scheduling or geographic constraints.

The meetings will no longer be streamed on the council’s YouTube channel.

Instead, anyone interested in viewing council meetings from next Monday on should log on here https://corkcity.public-i.tv/

The meeting begins at 5pm.

Cork City Council began live-streaming its monthly council meetings in 2020 in response to covid-19 restrictions.