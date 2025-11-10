10 November 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cork Nursing Home Professionals Honoured at NHI Care Awards

Three Cork nursing home professionals have been recognised among Ireland’s best at the NHI Care Awards 2025, the leading national celebration of excellence in nursing home care.

Sherin George, from Haven Bay Care Centre, Ballynacubby, Kinsale, received a General Care Award, sponsored by Hayes Solicitors. Stephy Sebastian, from Ballincollig Community Nursing Unit, Murphy’s Barracks Road, Ballincollig, received a General Care Award, sponsored by Avendra International. Gillian O’Shea, from Amberley Home and Retirement Cottages, Fermoy, received a General Care Award, sponsored by PKF Brenson Lawlor.

All three were honoured at the NHI Care Awards ceremony on Thursday, 6th November 2025, in the Round Room at the Mansion House, Dublin. The event was attended by the Minister for Older People, Kieran O’Donnell TD, who also presented an award on the night. The ceremony celebrated exceptional care being delivered every day across nursing homes in Ireland.

There were over 250 nominations submitted from across the country, with 34 finalists selected by an independent judging panel representing nursing, academia, and the wider health and social care sector. The evening brought together colleagues, families, and representatives from every corner of Ireland, with an atmosphere of celebration, positivity, and excitement filling the Round Room as winners were announced.

“The NHI Care Awards celebrate the extraordinary dedication of those who provide compassionate, person-centred care every day,” said Tadhg Daly, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland.

“Sherin, Stephy and Gillian, exemplify the warmth, skill, and professionalism that make nursing home care such an essential part of our health and social care system. Their commitment reflects the values that define our sector, compassion, dignity, and respect for every resident.

“I also wish to extend warm congratulations to all those nominated across the country this year. Each nominee represents the compassion, commitment, and expertise that underpin quality nursing home care nationwide.

“We extend our sincere thanks to Minister Kieran O’Donnell TD for attending and presenting an award on the night, and to all our sponsors for their continued support, in particular to Homecare Medical, our long-standing awards partner and key sponsor, whose commitment helps make this national celebration of care possible.”

The Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) Care Awards, held in association with Homecare Medical, are the leading national celebration of excellence in nursing home care. Now in their sixteenth year, the Awards honour the dedication, compassion, and professionalism shown by individuals and teams supporting more than 27,000 people living in nursing homes across Ireland.

The Awards recognise outstanding achievements and best practice in every aspect of care, from clinical excellence and innovation to teamwork, resident wellbeing, and quality improvement. By highlighting these exceptional contributions, the NHI Care Awards showcase the vital role that nursing home care plays in enabling residents to live life to its fullest.

Further information is available at nhicareawards.ie