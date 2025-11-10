Cork City’s ‘Pitt Bros burger’ ranks in Deliveroo global favourites

10 November 2025
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
Deliveroo has revealed its annual ‘Deliveroo 100 Report’, showcasing trending orders from around the world in 2025
- Cork is one of the burger capitals of the world, with diners going crazy for the Pitt Bros Bacon & Cheese from Pitt Bros, which features on the global trending list
- Three Cork dishes feature in the global trending list, also including the Diavola from Sano Pizza and Boojum’s Youjum
- In addition to revealing the country’s most trending dishes, Deliveroo also reports on what Irish Oasis fans ordered following the band’s sold-out Croke Park gigs in August, and the dishes favoured by GAA fans after the All-Ireland final in July
Deliveroo has unveiled its much-anticipated annual ‘Deliveroo 100 Report’, the ultimate guide to what diners in Cork and the rest of the world are craving.
Each year, the report charts the most popular and fastest-rising delivery trends across nine global markets, and 2025’s edition shows Cork is one of the world leaders.
This year, three Cork dishes feature on the global trending list, with hits from Pitt Bros, Sano Pizza and Boojum.
A further two dishes took up spots on the top 30 trending dishes across Ireland, including the Croque Classic from Crème French and Savage Tots from Dacent Munch.
Ireland’s Top Trending Dishes 2025 (Full list here)
Here’s a list of Ireland’s top ten trending dishes on Deliveroo for 2025:
- Dash Double Smash from Dash Burger, Dublin
- Half & Half Burrito from Tula, Dublin
- Pitt Bros Bacon & Cheese from Pitt Bros BBQ, Cork
- Crispy Dakganjeong Chicken from Xian Street Food, Dublin
- Benny’s Burger Deal from Benny’s, Galway
- Tacos from El Grito, Dublin
- WOW Bacon Cheeseburger from Wowburger, Dublin
- Picanha Steak from Fabi’s Grill, Dublin
- Diavola from Sano Pizza in Cork
- Crispy Bombay Bowl from Sprout & Co, Dublin
Sano Pizza came to life after brothers Raymond and Tony MacHugh, veterans of Ireland’s restaurant scene, were inspired to bring authentic Neapolitan pizza home after a transformative trip to Naples. Launching in Dublin in 2018 and taking up a wing in Cork in 2023, the brothers recreate the rich flavours and spirit of Naples in Ireland.
Helen Maher, Deliveroo’s UK and Ireland Director, said:
“The Deliveroo 100 is more than a list – it’s a definitive snapshot of global cravings and consumer habits. This year’s list confirms what everyone in Ireland knows – that our food reigns supreme on the global stage. The Cork restaurants that are named among the most trending worldwide should be so proud and everyone at Deliveroo in Ireland is behind them as they fly the flag for Irish food globally.”
DON’T LOOK BACK IN HANGER
In addition to revealing this year’s Deliveroo 100, Deliveroo also tracked the popularity of orders during two of the country’s biggest cultural moments in 2025.
Deliveroo tracked orders made by customers after Oasis left the Croke Park stage on 16th August. One hour after the band’s encore, Deliveroo customers sent orders of spice bags, wraps, burgers and pita wraps soaring. The most popular restaurant orders on Deliveroo between 10.30pm – 11.30pm on 16th August included:
- Spice bag meal deal, Xian Street Food, Dublin
- Chicken Döner Wrap, Reyna, Dublin
- Pita Wrap, Yeeros, Dublin
- WOW Bacon Cheeseburger, Wow Burger
- Whopper Meal, Burger King
ALL-IRELAND APPETITE
It wasn’t just Oasis visiting Dublin that impacted Deliveroo orders in 2025 – GAA fans had their say too. In the aftermath of Kerry’s win over Donegal in the 2025 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship at Croke Park on 27th July, burgers, burrito bowls and an Irish favourite – the classic spice bag – were among the most popular orders on Deliveroo in the hour following the game. The most popular dishes ordered on Deliveroo between 5.30pm – 6.30pm on 27th July included:
- Cheeseburger, Bunsen, Dublin
- Spice bag meal deal, Xian Street Food, Dublin
- Bowl, Boojum, Dublin
- Fr. Farmers Butter Chicken and Pilau Rice, Street by Sunil Restaurant, Dublin
- Chips, Orchid, Dublin
“Deliveroo has something for every need in Ireland – whether that’s a celebratory pita wrap after singing your heart out to Champagne Supernova or an urgent delivery of butter, sugar, flour and eggs for a bake off – we’ve got you covered,” added Helen Maher Deliveroo’s UK and Ireland Director.
Global list
Here’s a preview of the global trending orders on Deliveroo for 2025. Irish food is making a big impression, with a Dublin dish securing one of the top spots in the top 10 alone:
- UK – The Classic, Papo’s Bagels, London
- Italy – Crea la tua Piadina, La Piadineria, Bologna
- UAE – The Spicy Club, Rascals Deli, Dubai
- France – Lobster Rolls, Homer Lobster, Paris
- Ireland – Dash Double Smash, Dash Burger, Dublin
- Singapore – Mala Stir-Fried, Zhang Liang Mala Tang, Singapore
- Belgium – Classic Cheeseburger, Rambo Saint-Boniface, Brussels
- UK – Dirty Meal Deal, 7Bone, Reading
- Italy – Smash Brown Menù, Smash Tag, Roma
- UAE – The Rebecca Sandwich, Gino’s Deli, Dubai
See the full global top trending dishes here – 3 Cork dishes feature on the list.
So what does the global list tell us? Global trends & insights:
- Don’t fix what’s not broken: with pita wraps, burgers, and sandwiches dominating orders, the world is telling us that a simple, portable and triple-layered format is loved when it comes to a satisfying delivery.
- Elevate a classic: while the world is bonkers for burgers and sandwiches, the real trick is using simple but delicious items as a blank canvas for culinary exploration. We’re seeing rapid-fire innovation in fillings and formats, like the rise in supercharged smashburgers, keeping essential formats anything but boring.
- Sharing cultures through food: from Lobster Rolls in France, to an Italian/Chinese fusion in Rome, and Kadayifs and Schnitzel Pitas racing up the popularity charts in Ireland, it’s all about culinary exploration without borders.