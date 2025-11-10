Cork City’s ‘Pitt Bros burger’ ranks in Deliveroo global favourites

10 November 2025

By Elaine Murphy

Deliveroo has revealed its annual ‘Deliveroo 100 Report’, showcasing trending orders from around the world in 2025

Cork is one of the burger capitals of the world, with diners going crazy for the Pitt Bros Bacon & Cheese from Pitt Bros, which features on the global trending list

Three Cork dishes feature in the global trending list, also including the Diavola from Sano Pizza and Boojum’s Youjum

In addition to revealing the country’s most trending dishes, Deliveroo also reports on what Irish Oasis fans ordered following the band’s sold-out Croke Park gigs in August, and the dishes favoured by GAA fans after the All-Ireland final in July

Deliveroo has unveiled its much-anticipated annual ‘Deliveroo 100 Report’, the ultimate guide to what diners in Cork and the rest of the world are craving.

Each year, the report charts the most popular and fastest-rising delivery trends across nine global markets, and 2025’s edition shows Cork is one of the world leaders.

This year, three Cork dishes feature on the global trending list, with hits from Pitt Bros, Sano Pizza and Boojum.

A further two dishes took up spots on the top 30 trending dishes across Ireland, including the Croque Classic from Crème French and Savage Tots from Dacent Munch.

Ireland’s Top Trending Dishes 2025 (Full list here)

Here’s a list of Ireland’s top ten trending dishes on Deliveroo for 2025:

Sano Pizza came to life after brothers Raymond and Tony MacHugh, veterans of Ireland’s restaurant scene, were inspired to bring authentic Neapolitan pizza home after a transformative trip to Naples. Launching in Dublin in 2018 and taking up a wing in Cork in 2023, the brothers recreate the rich flavours and spirit of Naples in Ireland.

Helen Maher, Deliveroo’s UK and Ireland Director, said:

“The Deliveroo 100 is more than a list – it’s a definitive snapshot of global cravings and consumer habits. This year’s list confirms what everyone in Ireland knows – that our food reigns supreme on the global stage. The Cork restaurants that are named among the most trending worldwide should be so proud and everyone at Deliveroo in Ireland is behind them as they fly the flag for Irish food globally.”

DON’T LOOK BACK IN HANGER

In addition to revealing this year’s Deliveroo 100, Deliveroo also tracked the popularity of orders during two of the country’s biggest cultural moments in 2025.

Deliveroo tracked orders made by customers after Oasis left the Croke Park stage on 16th August. One hour after the band’s encore, Deliveroo customers sent orders of spice bags, wraps, burgers and pita wraps soaring. The most popular restaurant orders on Deliveroo between 10.30pm – 11.30pm on 16th August included:

Spice bag meal deal, Xian Street Food, Dublin

Chicken Döner Wrap, Reyna, Dublin

Pita Wrap, Yeeros, Dublin

WOW Bacon Cheeseburger, Wow Burger

Whopper Meal, Burger King

ALL-IRELAND APPETITE

It wasn’t just Oasis visiting Dublin that impacted Deliveroo orders in 2025 – GAA fans had their say too. In the aftermath of Kerry’s win over Donegal in the 2025 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship at Croke Park on 27th July, burgers, burrito bowls and an Irish favourite – the classic spice bag – were among the most popular orders on Deliveroo in the hour following the game. The most popular dishes ordered on Deliveroo between 5.30pm – 6.30pm on 27th July included:

Cheeseburger, Bunsen, Dublin

Spice bag meal deal, Xian Street Food, Dublin

Bowl, Boojum, Dublin

Fr. Farmers Butter Chicken and Pilau Rice, Street by Sunil Restaurant, Dublin

Chips, Orchid, Dublin

“Deliveroo has something for every need in Ireland – whether that’s a celebratory pita wrap after singing your heart out to Champagne Supernova or an urgent delivery of butter, sugar, flour and eggs for a bake off – we’ve got you covered,” added Helen Maher Deliveroo’s UK and Ireland Director.

Global list

Here’s a preview of the global trending orders on Deliveroo for 2025. Irish food is making a big impression, with a Dublin dish securing one of the top spots in the top 10 alone:

See the full global top trending dishes here – 3 Cork dishes feature on the list.

So what does the global list tell us? Global trends & insights: