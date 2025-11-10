Screwfix opens new store in Ballincollig creating 10 new jobs

10 November 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Where: Unit 2, West City Retail Park, Ballincollig, Cork, P31 D256, better known to many as ‘the Chemist Warehouse retail park’

The store officially opened its doors earlier in September and has created 10 new jobs for the area across retail management, service assistants and supervisor roles, to help local tradespeople get what they need, when they need it, to get the job done. The trade retailer plans to open even more stores in 2025.

Anna Plazibat, Branch Manager says: “We chose to open a new store in Ballincollig to better meet the needs of the local tradespeople. Our celebration period runs from Wednesday 29th October and throughout the week until Saturday 1st November and customers can benefit from 10% off everything. We are looking forward to welcoming and helping more tradespeople and serious DIYers over the coming months.”

Located in West City Retail Park, Ballincollig, County Cork, the new Screwfix store is part of the company’s growing network of over 40 stores across the Republic of Ireland. Busy customers can now rely on the new store in Ballincollig to get their job done quickly, affordably, and right first time, shopping over 10,000 products.

Open seven days early until late, the store also provides the convenient Click & Collect service that allows customers to order their goods online or over the phone and pick them up from a store in as little as one minute.

As part of Screwfix’s ongoing commitment to reduce carbon emissions, all stores in the Republic of Ireland are equipped with air-source heat pumps to provide heating powered by electricity instead of gas. Screwfix’s entire store network is already supplied with 95% renewable electricity.

To be even closer to its local communities, all Screwfix stores in the Republic of Ireland are now provided with a life-saving defibrillator.

To find your closest Screwfix store and know more about exclusive deals, please visit Screwfix.ie.