STREETS OF CORK: ‘City Wardens’ to act as visible ambassadors for the city centre

11 November 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

‘City Wardens’ in red and black uniforms will be patrolling Cork City Centre to promote and enhance the city centre experience

The initiative is being facilitated and part-funded by Cork City Council, in partnership with Cork Business Association (CBA) and An Garda Síochána, following a proposal by the CBA, which successfully secured Government funding earlier this year.

Four newly appointed wardens are set to take to the streets this week to engage with businesses, residents and visitors, helping ensure the city is welcoming for all.

The wardens will act as visible ambassadors for the city centre, signposting and offering assistance to the public, supporting local businesses, and identifying issues such as graffiti, littering or damage to the public realm for follow-up by city council teams.

They will also liaise closely with the CBA, Gardaí and other agencies to address community concerns and be a reassuring presence in the city centre.

While they will not have enforcement powers, the wardens will be able to raise issues directly with relevant services to ensure swift responses.

The chief executive of Cork City Council, Valerie O’Sullivan, said the council is delighted to launch the new City Centre Warden initiative.

“This is a proactive step towards enhancing the experience of everyone who lives, works, shops, and visits Cork city centre,” she said.

“It builds on our long-standing and valued partnership with the CBA, An Garda Síochána, and the wider business community as we continue to work together to create a more welcoming urban environment and to foster a thriving city centre.

“I wish the wardens well as they embark on their new role.

“We encourage everyone — residents, retailers, and visitors alike — to engage with the wardens and support this initiative.

“Their presence is a reflection of our collective pride in Cork and our shared ambition to create a city centre that is welcoming, well-maintained, and full of life.”

Dave O’Brien, President of Cork Business Association, said the scheme is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the city’s environment and support the business community.

“The wardens will help strengthen pride in the city, support businesses, and enhance the experience for everyone who spends time in the city centre. The CBA would like to thank

Government, Cork City Council and An Garda Síochána to help make this vision a reality,” he said.

The new warden roles were advertised earlier this year and a large number of applications were received.

Four candidates were selected, and they have undergone induction and training in recent weeks.

They will work in shifts across the week, with a presence in the city in the mornings, afternoons and evenings.

They will also work on public holidays and for major events like St Patrick’s Day, the Jazz Festival, and Corkmas.

The two-year city centre warden pilot project will build on the council’s established relationships with businesses, residents, social services and An Garda Síochána.

The scheme is partially funded by the Department of Justice, through an application made by the CBA, with Cork City Council providing the balance.