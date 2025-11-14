CORKMAS 2025: It may be raining but Christmas is not cancelled

14 November 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

The Corkmas parade, the official start of Christmas in Cork city, is going ahead tonight

Various weather and flood warnings are in place across the country, but Cork City Council is in direct contact with Met Eireann about the forecast for Cork city centre where a yellow rain warning is in effect.

It will be wet today and tonight, but at the moment, there are no indications of widespread river flooding.

Importantly, no tidal flooding is expected in the city centre.

The situation is being monitored closely and the public will be informed of any changes through the city council and Corkmas social media channels, and through local media.

Tonight’s Corkmas parade has been in planning for six months.

Preparing for bad weather is built into the planning of all outdoor events in Ireland.

But given the extensive engagement and logistics involved, it is not possible to postpone or reschedule tonight’s event.

The performers have been booked for months, and many are scheduled to be elsewhere tomorrow and over the coming days.

Rain doesn’t bother Santa on Christmas Eve and it won’t bother him tonight either.

He has advised anyone coming to see him to dress for wet weather, with raincoats, hoods and suitable footwear, but he’s advising against umbrellas on the parade route itself because they might block the view.

The parade, which starts at 7pm, will feature dancers, marching bands and performers.

It will travel from North Main St, along Washington St to Patrick Street, and on to Bridge St and MacCurtain St, finishing about 8pm.

Road closures and traffic diversions will be in place in the city centre from 6pm.

Motorists have been advised to plan ahead and expect delays. Public transport timetables will be affected.

The Black Ash Park and Ride service will remain open until 10pm.

A rugby match at Virgin Media Park at 7.30pm is also likely to add to traffic congestion on some routes into the city.

Full details here: A Cork Christmas Celebration – Cork City Council