Applications Invited for Cork County Council Arts Funding

14 November 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has announced details of its 2026 funding opportunities for the Arts sector.

The Council’s Library and Arts Service is inviting proposals for arts projects, activities and events taking place in Cork County in 2026 that may be eligible for funding under a range of grant assistance schemes that are now open for applications.

Funds announced include the Arts Grant Scheme which will support arts organisations and the voluntary sector to deliver arts activity, support for developing arts projects through the Irish Language, and bursary and residency opportunities for professional artists working in all disciplines. In response to consultation with the sector, two new schemes were announced including the Artist in the Community Scheme which aims to support artists to work with communities, and a Small Capital Investment Scheme to support organisations in investing in equipment or improvements to their premises. The Creative Communities Scheme has also been announced which aims to support large scale community arts projects.

Announcing the funding opportunities, The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, said, “Cork County Council has today announced various funding supports for the arts in County Cork. Our arts sector improves our quality of life, our communities, and our wellbeing. It is vital that we support and enhance the arts. We are delighted to respond to the needs of the sector with these schemes.”

To assist applicants, Cork County Council will host a series of public information sessions in libraries across Cork. These lunchtime sessions will run from 1 –2pm. A list of these sessions is available on our website corkcoco.ie. After each session, attendees will have the opportunity to speak one-to-one with a member of the Arts Office team about their individual applications. These sessions are limited and advance booking is required. For those unable to attend in person, an online evening session will take place on Monday, 1st December. If you are interested in attending please contact arts@corkcoco.ie specifying which session you wish to attend, and if you wish to avail of a one-to-one meeting.

Applications can be made online from the 14th November 2025 until the 9th January 2026. Guidelines are available on the Arts section of Cork County Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie

For queries on the schemes, email arts@corkcoco.ie or call 021-4346210.

Timetable for Arts Grants Info Sessions:

Skibbereen Library: 1-2pm, Tuesday, 25th November

Midleton Library: 1-2pm, Wednesday, 26th November

Mallow Library: 1-2pm, Thursday, 27th November

Bandon Library: 1-2pm, Friday, 28th November

Online Session: 7-8pm, Monday, 1st December

Macroom Library: 1-2pm, Tuesday, 2nd December

Bantry Library: 1-2pm, Wednesday, 3rd December

Carrigaline Library: 1-2pm, Thursday, 4th December