Lord Mayor of Cork visits Twin City of Shanghai

14 November 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Fergal Dennehy, accompanied by the Lady Mayoress, Karen Brennan, will lead a delegation from Cork City Council to Cork’s twin city of Shanghai from 15th to 22nd November 2025 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Cork-Shanghai partnership.

The delegation will also include Director of Emergency Management & Climate Action, David Joyce, Councillor Dan Boyle, Councillor Kieran McCarthy, Councillor Colm Kelleher, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Nuala Stewart, and International Relations Officer, Ciarán Kelleher Byrne.

The visit marks two decades of collaboration between the second city of Ireland and the second city of China, with a programme of events that reflects the depth and diversity of the relationship. The Lord Mayor will be also joined by senior representatives from University College Cork, Cork Education and Training Board, and Cork Chamber of Commerce.

Reflecting the strength in education co-operation between the two cities, the programme includes engagements with Shanghai University, the Lifelong Learning Institute at East China Normal University and further education centres. These engagements underscore the importance of growing relationships with third-level institutions, fostering academic exchange, and exploring collaborative opportunities in innovation and sustainability.

The Lord Mayor will also engage with business interests located in both Cork and Shanghai, including Johnson Controls and Huawei. The delegation will also engage in best practice exchange with Shanghai Municipality in green and sustainable development, and visit the recently opened Irish Cultural Centre in Shanghai, a potential platform for future cultural exchange between the two cities.

Speaking ahead of the visit, the Lord Mayor said:

“Twenty years ago, Cork City Council and the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government signed a twinning agreement in Cork: the second city of Ireland and the second city of China joined in partnership. Our co-operation with Shanghai is thriving today as evident across programmes of co-operation in education, healthcare, business, and culture.

The visit commemorates a significant milestone in our city’s international partnerships, and underlines our commitment to sharing knowledge, working collaboratively, and sustainable development.

I would like to thank our partners in Shanghai, and the Department of Foreign Affairs for their support of our programme. We look forward to an impactful visit”.

The President of University College Cork, President John O’Halloran said:

“For the past two decades an enduring relationship has grown between two cities on opposite ends of the world. Our friendship with Shanghai, in particular the University of Shanghai, has delivered meaningful and mutually enriching change built on the exchange of knowledge and ideas. We are delighted to mark this wonderful occasion and look forward to many more years of collaboration”.

Grace Kelleher, International Manager at Cork Chamber of Commerce said:

“Cork Chamber is delighted to join the Lord Mayor’s delegation to Shanghai as we mark twenty years of friendship and collaboration between our two cities. This milestone provides an important opportunity to further strengthen trade, investment, and innovation links between Cork and Shanghai, building on the strong foundation of partnership and mutual respect established over the past two decades. As Cork continues to grow as a dynamic European business hub, deepening our international relationships, particularly with a global city such as Shanghai, plays an important role in supporting growth and opportunity for our region.”