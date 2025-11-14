Two Cork organisations awarded grants from Airbnb’s €100,000 rural tourism fund 

14 November 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Airbnb’s Rural Tourism Fund provides grants to The Dark Skies Community and Skibbereen’s Painted Past

The Rural Tourism Fund is Airbnb’s flagship rural initiative for Ireland, aiming to showcase the best local spots that the country has to offer

Eleven community organisations across Ireland each receive up to €15,000

Airbnb has announced eleven new recipients of the Rural Tourism Fund, an initiative aimed at boosting community-led tourism across rural Ireland. The fund provides grants of between €1,000 to €15,000 to support local projects, with this year’s winners including The Dark Skies Community and Skibbereen’s Painted Past.

Open to community groups, small businesses, social enterprises, and cultural organisations, the Rural Tourism Fund celebrates the people and projects that make rural Ireland unique, helping them share creativity, culture and landscapes with the world.

Dark Skies Community is collaboration between a local eco-lodge business, Wild Hideaways, and the local community in the Mealagh Valley. This initiative will support the creation of an accredited Dark Skies Park in County Cork, creating a memorable experience for visitors and residents to enjoy the tranquility and benefits of a natural night sky.

Skibbereen’s Painted Past is led by local digital hub, Ludgate, and will transform hidden laneways and public walls into an inspirational gallery through the town’s forgotten stories.

Rural tourism plays a vital role in preserving Ireland’s heritage, supporting local jobs, and sharing the benefits of tourism beyond major cities. Airbnb continues to champion rural tourism, with 71% of bookings in Ireland taking place in predominantly rural areas. By helping visitors to discover unique, off-the-beaten-track places and experiences, Airbnb supports small communities, protects cultural landmarks, and ensures regional economies continue to thrive.

The additional recipients of this year’s Airbnb Rural Tourism Fund are:

DubhCon – The brainchild of Blackwater Distillery in Waterford, DubhCon will be the region’s first tabletop gaming convention, utilising unique local venues, and offering an alternative cultural event during the off-season.

– The brainchild of Blackwater Distillery in Waterford, DubhCon will be the region’s first tabletop gaming convention, utilising unique local venues, and offering an alternative cultural event during the off-season. Light Through the Landscape: Aughrim in Glass – Devised by Aughrim Tidy Towns, this Wicklow-based permanent glass artwork will celebrate Irish language and heritage, created through community engagement with a local artist.

– Devised by Aughrim Tidy Towns, this Wicklow-based permanent glass artwork will celebrate Irish language and heritage, created through community engagement with a local artist. Riverbank Fairy Walk – Another initiative championed by the local Tidy Towns organisation, this time in Glenbeigh, this Kerry-based nature walk fosters creativity for children in the local area. The fund will contribute towards a longer path route and adding eco-friendly infrastructure.

– Another initiative championed by the local Tidy Towns organisation, this time in Glenbeigh, this Kerry-based nature walk fosters creativity for children in the local area. The fund will contribute towards a longer path route and adding eco-friendly infrastructure. Connemara Trail – A section of the scenic trail, part of the scenic Western Way in Galway, is currently closed due to safety concerns. The fund will support FORUM Connemara in clearing and resurfacing the site to improve access and futureproof the route for visitors.

– A section of the scenic trail, part of the scenic Western Way in Galway, is currently closed due to safety concerns. The fund will support FORUM Connemara in clearing and resurfacing the site to improve access and futureproof the route for visitors. The Doonbeg International Jazz Festival – As the only jazz festival in Clare, and now in its 26th year, the festival’s passionate organising committee ensures the event remains free and accessible, running over the June bank holiday weekend and attracting tourists and musicians from around the world.

– As the only jazz festival in Clare, and now in its 26th year, the festival’s passionate organising committee ensures the event remains free and accessible, running over the June bank holiday weekend and attracting tourists and musicians from around the world. Sli Ború – Linking existing heritage sites, closely associated with Ireland’s greatest High King through a digital trail, this initiative marks the creation of an innovative new visitor experience in County Clare.

– Linking existing heritage sites, closely associated with Ireland’s greatest High King through a digital trail, this initiative marks the creation of an innovative new visitor experience in County Clare. Cavan Arts Festival – Approaching its 10th year, Cavan Arts Festival continues to grow, celebrating local art, creativity, and community spirit. The funding will help support a vibrant new procession developed through artist-led community workshops.

– Approaching its 10th year, Cavan Arts Festival continues to grow, celebrating local art, creativity, and community spirit. The funding will help support a vibrant new procession developed through artist-led community workshops. Dún na Sí Amenity and Heritage Park – Based in Westmeath, this community-run park and wetlands spans 22 acres of woodland, heritage exhibits, a children’s playground, and a sensory garden. Funding will support new, more durable signage throughout the park, helping to ensure the site remains welcoming and accessible for all visitors.

– Based in Westmeath, this community-run park and wetlands spans 22 acres of woodland, heritage exhibits, a children’s playground, and a sensory garden. Funding will support new, more durable signage throughout the park, helping to ensure the site remains welcoming and accessible for all visitors. Spanish Point Cycling Tours – Based in County Clare, this young family-run business encourages more people to explore the beautiful coastline by bike, while discovering local culture and history. Funding will support the purchase of additional e-bikes, allowing more visitors to enjoy the route sustainably.

Derek Nolan, Head of Public Policy for Ireland at Airbnb, said: “Rural Ireland is full of creativity, character, and community spirit, and we’re proud to support projects that showcase all three. Through Airbnb’s Rural Tourism Fund, we’re empowering local groups and small businesses to create unique, meaningful experiences for visitors while helping to preserve the cultural heritage and natural beauty that make Ireland so special. Rural tourism has the power to strengthen communities and we’re excited to see these initiatives come to life”.

Amy O’Sullivan, Founder of Wild Hideaways said:

“We’re delighted to receive this funding from Airbnb’s Rural Tourism Fund. Creating an accredited Dark Skies Community in the Mealagh Valley will give visitors and locals the chance to experience the wonder of a natural night sky while promoting sustainable tourism in West Cork. This support will help us preserve one of our region’s most beautiful and peaceful natural assets.”

Dr Katy Wareing, Director of Strategy & Innovation at Ludgate said:

“Airbnb’s Rural Tourism Fund is helping us bring Skibbereen’s Painted Past to life – transforming hidden laneways and walls into a vibrant public art trail. This funding allows us to share the town’s rich stories in creative and engaging ways, encouraging visitors to slow down, explore more deeply, and connect with Skibbereen’s culture and history. It’s an exciting step toward a more immersive and community-powered visitor experience.”