Christmas lights switch on and ‘Corkmas’ Parade tonight

14 November 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Let the Magic Begin: Corkmas Parade to Light Up Cork City

This Friday 14th November 2025

The magic of Christmas officially begins in Cork City this Friday, 14 November, as Cork City Council’s Corkmas Parade lights up the city with music, colour, and festive cheer, marking the official switching on of the city’s Christmas lights.

From 7.00pm to 8.00pm, the city’s streets will transform into a sparkling winter wonderland as performers, dancers, and bands join Santa Claus on a magical parade through the heart of the city. Families are invited to come early, soak up the atmosphere, and be ready to help Santa light up Cork for Christmas.

This year, Santa needs a little help to spark the magic. He’s calling on all the boys and girls of Cork to lend their voices. When you see him along the route, be sure to shout, “I BELIEVE!” to help him gather the festive magic he needs to turn on the city’s twinkling lights.

The Corkmas Parade promises a lively evening of entertainment for all the family. The celebration begins on North Main Street where the drummers of SPARK will lead the way, continuing along Washington Street and St. Patrick’s Street, they’ll be joined by the Cork City Fire Brigade, Santa on his sleigh, and dancers from the Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance in dazzling festive costumes. The city’s own Butter Exchange Band will fill the streets with music, while the imaginative LUXe Street Theatre creators add a touch of wonder. The evening will end on a high note with the Barrack Street Band bringing the parade to a rousing close.

will be in place across the city centre on Friday evening. Motorists are advised to plan ahead, follow Garda directions, and allow extra time for travel. The Cork City Park & Ride service will remain open until 10.00pm, and visitors are encouraged to make use of it to help keep the city centre moving smoothly. See the Travel Information tab on www.corkmas.ie for full information on road closures, diversions (including buses) and parking restrictions. To ensure everyone’s safety during the celebrations, a number of road closures and traffic diversionswill be in place across the city centre on Friday evening. Motorists are advised to plan ahead, follow Garda directions, and allow extra time for travel. The Cork City Park & Ride service will remain open until 10.00pm, and visitors are encouraged to make use of it to help keep the city centre moving smoothly. See thetab onfor full information on road closures, diversions (including buses) and parking restrictions.

The spectacular Corkmas Parade kicks off the city’s festive calendar. In the coming weeks, families can enjoy the Christmas Market and Santa Experience at Emmet Place, open Thursday to Sunday from 21 November to 22 December, offering festive food, handmade gifts, and magical memories for all ages. The iconic Ferris Wheel and vintage carousel will once again take pride of place on Grand Parade from 28 November. Adding to the festive atmosphere, a packed programme of FREE family-friendly events and live music performances will bring the city centre to life through December. With more details to be revealed in the coming weeks, get ready for an enchanting start to the season with Corkmas in town.