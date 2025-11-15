Cork International Film Festival announces 2025 features awards

15 November 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The 70th Cork International Film Festival (CIFF) has just announced the Features Awards 2025 at a packed Everyman Theatre with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD in attendance

To mark its landmark 70th edition in 2025, Cork International Film Festival was honoured to have been selected for the presentation of the prestigious Audentia Award, in partnership with the Council of Europe’s Eurimages Fund. The Audentia Award was presented to Janicke Askevold for her feature, Solomamma. In selecting this winning film, the jury commented: “Solomamma is an aesthetically rich portrayal of a woman determined to live life on her own terms, prioritising her desires above imposed rules. The film conveys the message that the meaning of a family lies in love and respect, which matter more than blood ties. It’s an elegant and straightforward film that also carries a bittersweet moment in life, but it combines this with rejuvenating humour. It explores what it means to stand by one’s values and make alternative choices.”

Enrico Vannucci, Deputy Executive Director of Eurimages, also commented: “I am delighted to be in Cork today to take part in the awarding of the 2025 Audentia Prize to Janicke Askevold’s ‘Solomamma’, a woman’s film that concretely and masterfully shows the importance of ensuring gender equality in our every-day lives.”

The Best New Irish Feature Award, proudly supported by the Irish Examiner, went to Gealtra, directed by Brendan Canty. Announced at the Festival’s Awards Gala in the presence of An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD, the jury commented: “We felt that this film achieved exactly what it set out to do and more. It is such an authentic, real-life story about a sanctuary in a small vibrant community and a wonderful portrait of creativity, music, poetry and a rediscovery of our indigenous language, providing deep expression, solidarity, resistance and resilience, with a dynamic gang of characters. Set in Cork, but with universal appeal, this film is more proof that Ireland’s young filmmakers are telling stories the whole world needs to hear. ”

The Jury gave an honourable mention for Celtic Utopia (Útóipe Cheilteach) directed by Dennis Harvey and Lars Lovén.

The Spiorad Na Féile/Spirit of the Festival Award for Best Film went to We Believe You (On Vous Croit), directed by Charlotte Devillers and Arnaud Dufeys. “Sparse, intense and claustrophobic, this film places us in the centre of a horrific family conflict and doesn’t let us look away. With an incredibly assured cast and an unflinching focus, we are brought through the judicial system in brutal detail. A vital piece of cinema, the best film award goes to We Believe You.”

The Spiorad Na Féile/Spirit of the Festival Award for Best Screenplay was announced as The Girl In The Snow (L’engloutie) directed by Louise Hémon (screenplay by Louise Hémon, Maxence Stamatiadis, Anaïs Tellenne). “A highly ambitious debut film which manages to explore themes like tradition, progress, nationhood and colonialism in a beautiful period setting. With a script which leaves ample room for interpretation, the film and its ideas stayed with us long after it finished. The award for best screenplay goes to The Girl in the Snow”.

The Gradam Na Féile Do Scannáin Faisnéise/Award for Best Documentary goes to Flophouse America by Monica Strømdahl. “The jury awards Flophouse America for its courageous filmmaking and its raw, unwavering portrayal of a family struggling on the edge of life. All great documentaries shine a light on something previously hidden away and this film did exactly that. An uncomfortable watch at times, this up close portrayal of addiction and boyhood challenges us and questions our judgements. To achieve such captivating visuals and soundscape in such a confined space is a feat and ensures that audiences never look away and stay with every beat. We are confident that this will become a legacy document that charts the social and economic divide in the U.S and across the world in our times.”

The Jury gave an honourable mention for Coexistence, My Ass! directed by Amber Fares.

The Lookout Award, proudly supported by The Arc Cinema, went to We Believe You (On Vous Croit) by Charlotte Devillers and Arnaud Dufeys. It was chosen by the Festival’s Youth Jury composed of students from University College Cork, MTU and Cork College of FET Douglas Street Campus, who said: “We Believe You grabbed us with its great writing, amazing performances and didn’t let go for even a second. It takes you on an incredibly touching and personal journey full of pain, yet manages to find a spark of hope and joy in the darkest place. It resonates on such a deeply emotional level and was incredibly real and raw, it is a true testament to the power of film” .

The Jury gave an honorable mention to How to be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World directed by Florian Pochlatko.

On Thursday 13th November, the Festival announced its 2025 Short Award winners. The awards for Grand Prix Irish Short, Grand Prix International Short and Grand Prix Documentary Short Award are Academy Award®-qualifying, ensuring that the winners in Cork automatically join the Oscars®’ long-list.

Grand Prix Irish Short*: Mary is Missing directed by Aisling Byrne

Grand Prix International Short*: Wonderwall directed by Róisín Burns. Special Mention: Little Rebels Cinema Club by Khozy Rizal

Grand Prix Documentary Short*: Correct Me If I'm Wrong directed by Hao Zhou

Redbreast UNHIDDEN Short Award: World at Stake directed by Susanna Flock, Adrian Jonas Halm, Jona Kleinlein. In partnership with Whiskey Partner, Redbreast Single Post Still Irish Whiskey.

Best Director: Irish Short: No Mean City by Ross McClean. Supported by Screen Directors Guild of Ireland.

Best Cork Short: Culchie directed by Richard Lennon. Special mention: Head First by Sean Breathnach, Matt Sullivan

Short Film Candidate for The European Film Awards 2026: Their Eyes directed by Nicholas Gourault

The 70th Cork International Film Festival will conclude on Sunday 16th November. Visit corkfilmfest.org.