Midleton Distillery Experience Free Festive Celebration

16 November 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

The Christmas season will officially begin at Midleton Distillery Experience today, Sunday, 16th November with a day of festive fun to celebrate the switching on of the Midleton town Christmas lights. Ahead of the lights, visitors are invited to come along to Midleton Distillery Experience from 2pm to 6pm, where they can enjoy a festive afternoon of seasonal cocktails, live traditional music from Skirmish, and carols from The Barony Choir.

Guests can also enjoy a live cooperage demonstration, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the craft of barrel-making, as a skilled Midletoncooper repairs or makes a barrel on site. Visitors can also explore unique gift options in the Distillery Shop, enjoy free bottle personalisation for that someone special on their list, and be in with a chance to win a fantastic prize on the day!

Adding to the day’s highlights, Archivist Carol Quinn, who oversees the historic records and archives documenting Irish whiskey distilling in Dublin, Midleton, and Cork, will deliver a fascinating talk on 200 years of distilling history in Midleton, tracing the town’s proud whiskey-making heritage and its connection to iconic Irish brands such as Jameson and Powers. Red FM will also be on site to broadcast live from the distillery throughout the afternoon.

Admission is free, and no booking is required. Visitors are simply invited to drop by and experience the magic of Midleton this Christmas with a fun and festive day out!