Ireland’s Dinosaur Fossils on display at Glucksman, UCC

Domain of the Dinosaurs is a pioneering exhibition of scientific and artistic displays that has been developed at University College Cork by Maria McNamara, Professor of Palaeontology, and Fiona Kearney, Director of the Glucksman. It features over 250 real fossil specimens from land, sea and air, bringing the world of the Irish dinosaurs to life.

Five Irish artists were commissioned to bring a creative lens to the deep time involved in paleontological research, providing an imaginative response to Ireland’s rich fossil record that pre-dates the dinosaurs by millions of years. The commissioned artists are Tom Climent, Johanna Connor, Damien Flood, Angela Gilmour, and Emma O’Hara.

Please note the exhibition is closed to the general public from 18 – 23 November 2025. See https://www.glucksman.org/exhibitions/domainofthedinosaurs for bookings.