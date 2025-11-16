15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
16th November, 2025

Ireland’s Dinosaur Fossils on display at Glucksman, UCC

16 November 2025
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Domain of the Dinosaurs is a pioneering exhibition of scientific and artistic displays that has been developed at University College Cork by Maria McNamaraProfessor of Palaeontology, and Fiona Kearney, Director of the Glucksman. It features over 250 real fossil specimens from land, sea and air, bringing the world of the Irish dinosaurs to life.

Five Irish artists were commissioned to bring a creative lens to the deep time involved in paleontological research, providing an imaginative response to Ireland’s rich fossil record that pre-dates the dinosaurs by millions of years. The commissioned artists are Tom ClimentJohanna ConnorDamien FloodAngela Gilmour, and Emma O’Hara.

Professor Fiona Kearney, An Taoiseach, President UCC, John O’Halloran, and Professor Maria McNamara.
The Domain of the Dinosaurs exhibition was formally opened by the Taoiseach. Ireland’s largest fossil exhibition runs in the Glucksman Gallery in University College Cork (UCC) from 29 November to 12 April 2026. See Glukcksman.org for booking details.
Picture Clare Keogh

Picture Clare Keogh

Picture Clare Keogh

Picture Clare Keogh

Picture Clare Keogh

Picture Clare Keogh

Pictured Prof Maria MacNamara
Picture Clare Keogh

Please note the exhibition is closed to the general public from 18 – 23 November 2025. See https://www.glucksman.org/exhibitions/domainofthedinosaurs for bookings.

Domain of the Dinosaurs is supported by University College Cork, Research Ireland, the European Union, the Arts Council of Ireland and private philanthropy through Cork University Foundation.

