Cork ARC Cancer Support House announces appointment of new Chair

17 November 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork ARC Cancer Support House is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Kierans as the new Chair of its Board of Directors, succeeding Sinead McNamara, who has completed her two-year term as Chair following a period of significant growth and development for the organisation.

Patrick is a Chartered Director (IoD) and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (FCIM) with over three decades of leadership experience across the finance, construction, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors. He is the founder of Dyjaho, a leading strategic marketing and brand consultancy and REM, one of Ireland’s most renowned property marketing firms. He has served on several boards including CPA Ireland.

Speaking on his appointment, Patrick Kierans said:

“It is a privilege to take on the role of Chair of Cork ARC, an organisation that provides such vital support to individuals and families affected by cancer. I look forward to working with the Board, staff, volunteers and supporters to build on the strong foundation laid by Sinead McNamara, and to ensure Cork ARC continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of our community.”

Outgoing Chair Sinead McNamara commented:

“It has been a greatn honour to serve as Chair of Cork ARC over the past two years., particularly following in the footsteps of Professor Seamus O’Reilly, which were very big shoes to try to fill! I am delighted to hand over to Patrick,. I worked with Patrick on the Board of Cork ARC for the last number of years and I know that his whose energy, and vision and collaborative approach will be invaluable as the organisation enters its next phase.”

Cork ARC Cancer Support House provides free emotional, psychological and practical support to anyone affected by cancer — patients, families, and carers — from its centres in Cork city and Bantry, as well as through outreach and online services.