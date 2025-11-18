Casino bonus types explained

18 November 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Bonuses are a common feature at most bet casinos, designed to welcome new players or offer added value to existing ones. As digital gameplay in Ireland continues to grow, these offers have become more varied, each with its own set of terms and conditions.

Understanding the various bonus types and their associated conditions can help you make informed decisions about whether to opt in. Here’s a breakdown of some common bet casino bonuses and the standard terms they include.

Deposit match bonuses

One of the most common casino promotions is the deposit match bonus. This offer gives you a percentage-based match on the amount you deposit.

For example, a 100% match up to £100 means that if you deposit £100, your account receives an additional £100 in bonus funds.

These offers usually require a minimum deposit to qualify and are almost always subject to wagering requirements. This determines how many times you must play through the bonus amount before you can withdraw it.

Different games may contribute differently towards these requirements. Slot games often contribute 100%, while table games may count for less or not at all.

Free spins

Free spins are another popular bonus type, especially among slot players. This offer lets you spin the reels of a specific slot game without using your own balance. Sometimes, free spins are part of a welcome package, while at other times, they’re awarded through ongoing promotions or loyalty rewards.

Free spin bonuses apply to a specific game chosen by the casino, and any winnings from the spins are usually classed as bonus funds. These also come with wagering requirements. There may also be a cap on the maximum amount you can withdraw from the resulting bonus funds.

No deposit bonuses

A no deposit bonus gives you a small amount of bonus credit or free spins just for registering an account—no deposit needed. While this sounds appealing, these offers are smaller in value and come with more restrictive terms.

They’re commonly limited by maximum withdrawal caps, higher wagering requirements, or time constraints. Review the terms carefully before using a no deposit offer, as not all games may be eligible, and the amount you can convert into real balance may be limited.

Common bonus terms to understand

No matter the bonus type, there are some standard terms you’ll see: