Cork’s Independent Coffee Shops Invited to Join Coffee House Lates 27th and 28th November

18 November 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Independent coffee shops in Cork City are invited to take part in Coffee House Lates, a unique, citywide event on Thursday, 27th November and Friday, 28th November that aims to turn coffee shops into vibrant social hubs after hours.

A Cork Night-Time Economy Initiative, facilitated by the Cork Business Association, Coffee House Lates offers an opportunity for coffee shops to showcase Cork’s coffee culture, attract new customers, test the night-time market, and strengthen the sense of community in a non-alcoholic, inclusive setting.

Participating coffee shops will stay open late until 10PM and will host unique events for people seeking a fresh, alternative night out in Cork. Coffee House Lates is designed to support local business growth while giving the city’s coffee lovers and residents a memorable nighttime experience.

Businesses will be supported by the CBA to help bring their events to fruition.

Fiona Collins, Cork City’s Nighttime Economy Advisor said, “Following the success of last year, we are continuing our push to diversify Cork’s nighttime economy, and this initiative is all about redefining what a night out in Cork can be. By empowering our incredibly unique coffee shops to stay open later, we hope to make this late-night culture sustainable and a core, exciting part of the city’s after-hours identity.”

Dave O’Brien, President of Cork Business Association said, “This initiative is designed to celebrate the discovery of new evening spaces by spotlighting our independent coffee businesses. We’re offering the public a different way to socialise after dark. We strongly encourage businesses to submit their concepts for our consideration, and we look forward to working closely with them to curate this special cultural night.”

Cork Business Association has a list of ideas for interested businesses from live entertainment to coffee pairing events, speed dating and craft nights, and invite people to register their interest at info@corkbusiness.ie before Friday 14th November.

Coffee House Lates is open to coffee shops that can extend their hours and host a unique activity that aligns with the event’s aim to offer an engaging, alcohol-free night out.

