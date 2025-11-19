Clean Sweep for Cork City as Sleek New Power-Washer hits the Streets

19 November 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A powerful new street washing machine has hit the streets of Cork city.

Cork City Council plans to deploy the Multihog power-washing machine in the city centre across five days a week, to carry out high pressure jet washing and sanitation of the public roads, pedestrian streets and paving areas.

The device has a set of powerful nozzles positioned in front of the cabin which can be pointed in various directions.

The operator can also adjust the pressure of the jets to suit the environment and cleaning requirements.

It can power-wash large open spaces quickly and effectively.

However, street cleansing staff equipped with handheld power hoses will still be required to clean narrow or difficult to reach spaces.

The deployment of the new machine is part of the city council’s promised new focus on Cork City Centre.