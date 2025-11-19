Which Cork shop has the best Christmas window display?

19 November 2025
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
The Cork Business Association (CBA), in partnership with Cork City Council, are again running the Cork City Christmas Display Competition — a celebration of creativity, community, and Christmas spirit across Cork city!
This year’s competition invites businesses of all sizes to transform their windows and façades into dazzling festive displays that will captivate shoppers, brighten our streets, and boost the city’s magical Christmas atmosphere.
Competition Categories
Businesses can enter in one or more of the following categories:
-
Best Overall Display
-
Best Non-Retail Façade
-
Best Independent Retail Window
-
Best Large/Chain Retail Window
Whether you’re an independent retailer, a café, hotel, or office — there’s a category for you!
How to Enter
Nominations are now open!
You can nominate your own business, another business, or your favourite display as a member of the public.
Simply email info@corkbusiness.ie with:
-
The business name
-
A photo of the Christmas display
-
The business address
Entries close on December 5th, 2025.
Why Take Part?
This competition is a wonderful opportunity to:
-
Showcase your creativity
-
Help create a magical Christmas trail around Cork City
-
Encourage shoppers and visitors to explore and support local businesses
-
Celebrate Cork’s vibrant retail and hospitality scene
Meet the 2025 Judging Panel
We’re thrilled to introduce a new panel of judges for 2025, featuring leading figures from Cork’s retail, design, and creative industries.
Visit corkbusiness.ie/cba-christmas-window-awards to meet the full judging panel and view this year’s competition criteria.