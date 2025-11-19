Which Cork shop has the best Christmas window display?

19 November 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Cork Business Association (CBA), in partnership with Cork City Council, are again running the Cork City Christmas Display Competition — a celebration of creativity, community, and Christmas spirit across Cork city!

This year’s competition invites businesses of all sizes to transform their windows and façades into dazzling festive displays that will captivate shoppers, brighten our streets, and boost the city’s magical Christmas atmosphere.

Competition Categories

Businesses can enter in one or more of the following categories:

Best Overall Display

Best Non-Retail Façade

Best Independent Retail Window

Best Large/Chain Retail Window

Whether you’re an independent retailer, a café, hotel, or office — there’s a category for you!

How to Enter

Nominations are now open!

You can nominate your own business, another business, or your favourite display as a member of the public.

Simply email info@corkbusiness.ie with:

The business name

A photo of the Christmas display

The business address

Entries close on December 5th, 2025.

Why Take Part?

This competition is a wonderful opportunity to:

Showcase your creativity

Help create a magical Christmas trail around Cork City

Encourage shoppers and visitors to explore and support local businesses

Celebrate Cork’s vibrant retail and hospitality scene

Meet the 2025 Judging Panel

We’re thrilled to introduce a new panel of judges for 2025, featuring leading figures from Cork’s retail, design, and creative industries.

Visit corkbusiness.ie/cba-christmas-window-awards to meet the full judging panel and view this year’s competition criteria.

Let’s come together to make Cork City shine brighter than ever this Christmas!

Get your tinsel ready, your lights sparkling — and your entry submitted today!