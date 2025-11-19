The Metropole Hotel is honoured at the Better Building Awards

19 November 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Historic hotel was named as The Judges Choice at the Better Building Awards

The team at The Metropole Hotel are celebrating after the historic hotel was named as The Judges Choice at the annual Better Building Awards. The hotel, which has been part of the MacCurtain Street streetscape for 127 years, was awarded the highest distinction for its transformative contribution to the Victorian Quarter.

The Better Building Awards are organised by the Cork Business Association in partnership with Cork City Council and recognise excellence in the care, presentation and enhancement of Cork’s built environment.

The Metropole Hotel was one of 13 buildings in Cork City to be recognised at the Awards last Friday, which were held in the Metropole Hotel.

The judges commended the hotel’s blend of heritage conservation with vibrant placemaking. The hotel underwent a major refurbishment of its ground floor and ballrooms, which was unveiled to the public last July. The judges commented that the transformation has returned the hotel to a look that is more in-keeping with its original form and is in harmony with the historic streetscape.

Louise McNamara, General Manager of the Metropole Hotel, said: “The team at The Metropole Hotel are thrilled to have received this honour. We are so proud of the history and culture of the hotel and this was very much at the forefront during the refurbishment of the hotel, which has successfully blended the original features with a modern look for all our customers to enjoy. I would like to thank the Cork Business Association for this award and I would also like to thank all our customers who have supported us throughout the years. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the hotel, especially over the upcoming Christmas season.”