Appointments still available for baby RSV injections in Cork

20 November 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Extra appointments available for RSV immunisation clinics in Cork

Cork parents of babies born between March and the end of August this year are encouraged to take up their last opportunity this year to immunise their babies against RSV.

Following a successful immunisation campaign in September, a small number of extra vaccination clinics will be available in Cork from next week, finishing up in early December.

Babies born between March 1 and August 31 this year are eligible for appointments (babies born from September onwards have been offered the immunisation while in hospital).

Appointments can now be booked on https://www.2.hse.ie/conditions/rsv/immunisation

HSE South West Specialist Registrar in Public Health Medicine Dr. Rebecca Marshall said:

“There has been a fantastic response to the immunisation campaign, and it’s reassuring that so many babies are now protected from RSV. We are running a small number of additional clinics over the next few weeks, starting from Monday November 17. We strongly encourage any family who hasn’t yet made an appointment to do so as soon as possible.”

She added:

“RSV immunisation provides great protection for your baby. RSV can cause hospitalisations and serious illness, especially for young infants. Before the immunisation programme was introduced, four out of every 100 infants were hospitalised each winter due to RSV. As many as half of all infants were infected with RSV and many needed care from their GP, pharmacist or local Emergency Department. Thankfully, this free immunisation works really well and protects small babies from RSV.”

Clinics in Cork will take place in: