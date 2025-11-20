Where to get flu vaccine in Cork?

20 November 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Don’t delay, vaccinate today – that’s the message from your local HSE experts in Cork.

HSE South West expert are reminding everyone eligible to get their winter vaccines as soon as possible, protecting themselves from illness.

Those recommended to get both flu and Covid-19 vaccines in autumn/winter 2025 are:

• those aged 60 years and older

• anyone aged 6 months and older with an underlying medical condition

All healthcare workers, all children aged 2-17 years by nasal spray, and all pregnant women are recommended to get the flu vaccine.

HSE South West Specialist Registrar in Public Health Medicine Sinead Flanagan said:

“Unfortunately, flu season is starting earlier than usual this year, and we’re already seeing a sharp rise in both cases and hospitalisations. Flu and Covid-19 vaccinations are available free of charge for eligible groups from you GP or pharmacist. They are safe, effective and your best defence against seasonal illnesses. We don’t want to see anyone admitted to hospital in Cork unnecessarily this winter, and vaccination can help you avoid the worst effects of these viruses.”

“The onset of flu season will place a very heavy burden on our health service in particular our Cork hospitals and our emergency departments. I am asking the community in Cork to assist our frontline staff by protecting our services and their own personal health by availing of the flu and Covid-19 vaccines as soon as possible.”

HSE South West experts also reminded the public that getting vaccinated now rather than waiting until later in the winter can help you avoid the need for isolating and missing out on social and seasonal get-togethers. In other words, make a plan to get vaccinated today so that you have your full protection in place before the Christmas season.

Dr Sinead Flanagan added:

“Don’t let yourself or your family be side-lined by Flu or COVID-19 this winter. If the vaccine is available to you, I strongly encourage you to get the vaccines as soon as possible. Each winter season, our immunity to viruses drop, so it’s important to top up your flu vaccine now and get your COVID-19 booster when it is due. People can get very ill from both flu and COVID-19 and end up in hospital. No-one wants to end up in hospital, so protect yourself and others around you by getting your vaccinations. As it takes approximately two weeks for the full protective effect of the flu and COVID-19 vaccines to kick in, the public are advised to get their vaccines as soon as possible. Limiting the spread of winter viruses will also reduce the number of Emergency Department presentations and will ease the burden on hospitals throughout the winter season.”